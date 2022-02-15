ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Andersons' Q4 driven by strength in ethanol, plant nutrient businesses

By Carl Surran
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) +6.5% post-market after crushing Wall Street estimates for Q4 earnings and revenues, as agricultural fundamentals were strong. Andersons said Q4 adjusted pretax income from continuing operations of $26.9M was its best-ever Q4 result, driven by strong asset and merchandising income, and adjusted EBITDA...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

9 No-Brainer Dividend Blue-Chips For A Rich Retirement

The 2022 correction is frustrating many investors who have been spoiled by years of Buffett-like returns with almost no volatility. It's been a frustrating start to the year for investors who have been spoiled by three amazing years for stocks. However, falling stock prices aren't a curse; they are a...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Alteryx trades high on reporting record Q4 ARR, strong outlook

Alteryx (AYX +9.4%) trades high after its Q4 earnings and revenue (+8% Y/Y) beat estimates led by the largest increase in net new ARR; the company ended the quarter with $638M (+30% Y/Y). Q4 reported 7,936 customers, a 12% Y/Y increase with 247 net new customers added in Q4. It...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Marathon Oil Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th, after market close. The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.56 (+566.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (+87.3% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, MRO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

DoorDash soars in relief rally following earnings topper

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) soared after reporting Q4 revenue ahead of the consensus expectation. Orders rose 35% during the quarter to 369M and the marketplace gross order value was 36% higher to $11.16B. Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 was $47M vs. $94M a year ago. Contribution profit was $291M vs. $230M a year...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Corn Oil#Ande#Ebitda#Trade#Renewables#Plant Nutrient
Seekingalpha.com

Roblox Growth Hits A Wall

Company misses key bookings estimate for Q4. After the bell on Tuesday, we received fourth quarter results from online entertainment platform Roblox (RBLX). The company was a big beneficiary of the pandemic, and is looking to continue growth as investors place their bets on the metaverse. Unfortunately for investors, the company is hitting a growth wall that I previously detailed was coming, and the negative news is helping to continue the recent fall we've seen in shares.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Where Can Investors Hide Money In A Bear Market; What To Consider

Markets are definitely seeing a slowdown in exuberant activity, with the activity in M&A and also results in tech being our favourite leading indicators. We are in a period of some market uncertainty, and there are several forces at work. Tech has not been performing that well lately, with disappointing results from several companies, and major movers of indices like Meta Platforms (FB) actually seeing their first signs of real maturity. Inflation is also a key concern, as it can decimate stocks and the economy, where rate hikes have become priced into the market with the Fed's communications on the matter becoming quite unequivocal. In general, M&A activity is also reaching fever pitch levels that probably indicate a coming top, especially with restructuring activities being so exceptionally subdued, mainly due to a low rate environment that is going to turn soon.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) CEO Patrick Bowe On Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 16, 2022 11:00 AM ET. Disclaimer*: This transcript is designed to be used alongside the freely available audio recording on this page. Timestamps within the transcript are designed to help you navigate the audio should the corresponding text be unclear. The machine-assisted output provided is partly edited and is designed as a guide.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Seekingalpha.com

Iridium up 3% as Raymond James boosts to Strong Buy, citing increased buybacks

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) has gained 3.1% and tagged its highest point in a month after an upgrade to Strong Buy at Raymond James, where the firm calls out not only solid earnings but also the ramp-up of stock repurchases. After a light third-quarter on that front - just $3 million...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Centene posts Q4 2021 earnings beat driven by Medicaid business

Centene (NYSE:CNC) reiterated its previously issued guidance after the company recorded better-than-expected financials for Q4 2021 on Tuesday as its Medicaid segment continued to outperform. Total revenue for the quarter jumped ~15% YoY to $32.6B, with the gain attributed mainly to the membership growth in the largest segment, Medicaid, where...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Amazon has $1 trillion of untapped value, Third Point's Dan Loeb is said to argue

Activist investor Dan Loeb of hedge fund Third Point believes that Amazon has about $1 trillion of untapped value between its e-commerce business and its Amazon Web Services cloud unit. Loeb made the comments on a call to the hedge fund's investors today that discussed the fund's 2021 performance, according...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

W.P. Carey Q4 earnings growth driven by investment volume, higher rents

Strong investment volume, rent escalations, and lower interest costs from refinancing debt pushed W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Q4 earnings past the consensus estimate. The REIT expects to maintain "the positive deal momentum we established in 2021," said CEO Jason Fox. As a result, the company expects 2022 adjusted FFO of $5.18-$5.30, better than the consensus estimate of $4.94. The guidance is based on full-year investment volume of $1.5B-$2.0B.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Raytheon announces executive leadership changes

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) has announced executive leadership changes, with Christopher Calio taking helm as the company's Chief Operating Officer. In the new role, Calio will manage the company's four business units as well as its technology and engineering; enterprise services and digital; and operations, quality, environmental, health and safety and supply chain functions.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Atlas Air stock rallies after big earnings beat, with strength in airline operations business

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings rallied 1.5% in premarket trading Thursday, after the provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation services reported fourth-quarter earnings that rose well above expectations, amid strength in its airline operations business. Net income fell to $176.7 million, or $5.55 a share, from $184.0 million, or $6.15 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $7.05 from $4.83, beating the FactSet consensus of $6.15. Revenue grew 24.7% to $1.16 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.11 billion. Airline operations revenue rose 25.5% to $1.13 billion, reflecting an increase...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

CF Industries: Mixed Signals

Today, we take our first in-depth look at commodity giant, CF Industries. A farmer is a magician who produces money from the mud." - Amit Kalantri, Wealth of Words. Today, we dig into CF Industries Holdings (CF). This agricultural commodity play has been one of the few big winners in the market over the past month and just reported quarterly numbers. However, the stock has seen its share of insider selling in recent months and most of the analyst community is not that sanguine about the company's near-term prospects. What should an investor do with these 'mixed signals' being sent? We attempt to answer that question within the analysis below.
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Leggett & Platt: An Overlooked 4.5% Yielding Dividend King

Leggett & Platt is a diversified multinational manufacturer that is down 50% from its 52-week high. Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Justin Purohit as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

GE Aviation wins Singapore Airlines engine order valued at $2.8B

General Electric (NYSE:GE) +1% pre-market after Singapore Airlines ordered 22 GE9X engines to power its fleet of Boeing 777-9 aircraft, including a 12-year GE TrueChoice services contract, in a deal valued at $2.8B at list price. Singapore Airlines has a total of 31 Boeing 777-9 aircraft on order and is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seeking Alpha

ChargePoint: Buy This EV Charging Stock Ahead Of Upcoming Earnings

ChargePoint will report Q4 2021 earnings on March 2nd and provide forward guidance for 2022. ChargePoint (CHPT) is the largest EV charging station company in North America with over 163,000 ports spread out across the United States, Canada, and Europe. I've been extremely bullish on this company since ChargePoint completed...
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Deere & Company (DE) CEO John May on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 18, 2022 10:00 AM ET. Jill Sanchez - Manager, Sustainability and Investor Relations. Good morning and welcome to the Deere & Company First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Josh Jepsen, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
50K+
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy