This week, Bank OZK made two major loans in Manhattan, WeWork subleased out a big chunk of space to a bank and an office building in Long Island City traded hands. Santander Bank is moving into a WeWork space, taking 160K SF in a sublease deal with the coworking company at 437 Madison Ave. in Midtown, The Real Deal reports. WeWork will manage the space for the U.S. arm of the Spanish financial giant. Building owners William Kaufman Organization and Travelers Cos. signed WeWork to a 362K SF lease there in 2019, around the time former CEO Adam Neumann was ousted. JLL’s Clark Finney represented WeWork, and Santander was represented by Avison Young’s Arthur Mirante and Mitti Liebersohn. Rents were $90 per SF, according to TRD.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO