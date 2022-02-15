ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

A Christmas-y Swedish cookie to liven up any occasion

By Evelyn Homan
highlandernews.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough the Christmas season has passed, this thin, crispy Swedish gingerbread cookie is a light treat that gives you the feel of the holidays no matter what time of year it is. “Pepparkakor” translates to English as “pepper cookie,” a sign of the number of spices that await in every bite....

www.highlandernews.org

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

This Is Our Highest-Rated Recipe of All Time

Here at Taste of Home, we know a thing or two about good food. While we get sent thousands of recipe submissions a year by folks, there are some recipes that we can devour again and again. We’re talking our most-loved, highest-rated recipes. But there can only be one that rises to the #1 spot.
RECIPES
The Independent

Versace restaurant mocked for ‘embarrassing’ $18 Caesar salad: ‘I’m taking this off my bucket list’

A woman has criticised the restaurant at the Versace Mansion for their paltry Caesar salad, which she was charged $18 for.In a video posted to TikTok on 2 February, Lynsey, @lynseyb29, shared how she went try the caesar salad at Gianni’s, a restaurant at the Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, Florida. According to its website, “Gianni’s offers a wonderful, unique, and luxurious experience.”At the start of her clip, Lynsey is walking into the restaurant. She then includes a photo of the caesar salad, which includes a slice of cheese on top of a few slices of lettuce, croutons, and dressing.The...
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

Okonomiyaki

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Okonomiyaki is a savory Japanese cabbage pancake that has its origins in Osaka street food. It usually consists of shredded cabbage, yam, eggs, flour, and dashi (bonito stock). The pancake is griddled until golden-brown, then finished with a combination of toppings.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Cookie#Christmas#The Cookies#Cookie Cutter#Food Drink#Swedish#Post Views#Preheat
BGR.com

Mac & cheese recall affects nearly 200,000 boxes, so check your home now

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more Mac & cheese fans out there should check out their current home supply as there’s a new recall involving the beloved product. There’s nothing wrong with your Amy’s Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze, as long as you’re not allergic to milk or don’t suffer from other milk intolerances. But nearly 200,000 boxes of this particular variety of mac & cheese contain milk, which is a potential allergen that’s not included in the list of ingredients on the box. Amy’s Kitchen mac & cheese recall Amy’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL News

Macy's: 8-Piece Comforter Sets (all sizes $39.99), Pyrex 12-pc set $19.99 (reg. $43), up to 75% off kitchen, sheets, jewelry, clothing

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Macy's has a new Home Sale with up to 65% off! You'll find 8-Piece Comforter Sets in all sizes for $39.99 (reg. $100), Pyrex 12 piece and 8 piece sets for $19.99 (reg. $43) and bedding, clothing, jewelry, kitchen and clearance up to 75% off!
SHOPPING
deseret.com

McDonald’s adds a Taco Bell favorite to the menu

Everyone knows McDonald's french fries. But what about McDonald’s nachos?. You heard it right. The fast-food chain is testing out Tex-Mex food, just not in the U.S. A whole menu is being built around the nachos in Spain. “The amazing Tex-Mex flavor comes to our restaurants with the incredible...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Taste Of Home

Kentucky Hot Brown Sliders

1 jar (4 ounces) diced pimientos, drained or 2 each plum tomatoes, cut into 12 slices. Preheat oven to 350°. Without separating rolls, cut the package of rolls in half horizontally; arrange bottom halves in a greased 11x7-in. baking pan. Spread mayonnaise evenly across the bottom halves. Top each with turkey, bacon, pimientos, Gruyere and Parmesan cheese. Replace top halves of rolls.
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

What to Do With Lemons

There are a lot of ways you might end up with a lot of lemons and maybe you didn't have a specific use in mind for them. Obviously, you can make lemonade, which is always refreshing and delicious. But there are plenty of other ways to put your surplus of lemons to good use. We'll talk about some savory dishes, sweet desserts ad baked treats, lemonades and cocktails, as well as how to preserve lemons, along with a few non-culinary uses for this fragrant citrus fruit.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Down Home With The Neelys' Recipe Stands Above The Rest

Pat and Gina Neely wowed fans with intense, flavorful recipes and secrets of the barbecue business on their successful 11-season show, "Down Home with the Neelys." The couple owned several popular barbecue restaurants together in Tennessee, all of which have closed down. But during their time on-air, the duo showcased an array of comfort food classics, favorite restaurant dishes, and variations on their favorite family recipes. They have also released several cookbooks highlighting some of the tasty recipes from the show.
TENNESSEE STATE
UPI News

Coca-Cola launching new Starlight drink 'inspired by space'

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A new flavor of Coca-Cola is coming soon -- a promotional announcement from Coca-Coca Thursday said, "From the furthest reaches of the galaxy, Coca‑Cola Starlight is arriving." The new limited edition drink, called Coca-Cola Starlight, features a taste the beverage maker calls unique, and will...
DRINKS
Salon

Custard toast is an actually delicious TikTok trend

TikTok's mysterious algorithm churns out tons of viral recipes that get obscenely popular, some of them because they combine simplicity and flavor, others for their absurdity. But the most interesting of them take a cool idea, a super easy technique, and offer endless options for variation, because that is when the app really shows off what it does best: let millions of people showcase their own spin on an idea. The latest viral recipe to emerge, called #CustardToastor #YogurtToast, makes it easy to customize a piece of toast into a rich, sweet meal. The former hashtag has 3.3 million views and the latter 13.8 million views, with an incredible number of the videos going up just in the past few days—meaning we're dealing with feta-pasta or dalgona-coffee speeds of virality.
RECIPES
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Clean a Microwave Quickly and Easily, According to a Cleaning Expert

All it takes is one round of leftovers or burnt bag of popcorn to turn a sparkling clean microwave into a grimy, smelly mess. The key to keeping a clean over-the-range, built-in or countertop microwave is regular maintenance — every few days, at the very least. When you notice splatters on your microwave's interior, greasy fingerprints on the controls or stuck-on food, turn to this foolproof guide on how to clean a microwave by Carolyn Forte, Executive Director of the Good Housekeeping Institute Cleaning Lab.
ELECTRONICS
Food Network

Can You Freeze Ham?

Fraya is a chef and a contributing writer at Food Network. Going to the store and buying a ham to cook for a holiday can be daunting. They’re big, your family isn’t and what are you going to do with the leftovers? We have lots of ideas for ham leftovers. But can you make and eat all of them before the ham isn’t good anymore? Maybe, but hot tip: you can freeze cooked ham to prolong its life. Follow our step-by-step guide for the how-to. Oh, and if you're looking for more info on how to cook ham, we've got you covered with our complete guide: How to Cook Ham.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy