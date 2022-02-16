ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

Attorney Recalls South Florida Bridge Death That Prompted Safety Changes

By Austin Carter
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GhB34_0eFen2AK00

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A South Florida attorney is speaking out years after representing the family of a man who fell to his death on an opening bridge in Broward County.

After the case, safety changes were made , but that didn’t stop a similar tragedy from happening in Palm Beach County last week.

In November of 2009, 80-year-old Desmond Nolan was crossing the Sheridan St. bridge when it began to open.

He tried to hang on but fell to his death.

His family filed a lawsuit against the tender and the company operating the bridge and attorney Jay Cohen represented the victim’s family.

The case bringing about major safety changes in the hopes of preventing similar tragedies.

“No kind of entertainment device can be housed in the tender houses so there’s no distractions,” says Cohen. “The bridge tender is supposed to exit the tender house so that way they get a complete view of the area before opening the bridge.”

It’s what happened in Palm Beach County earlier this month that brings back the memories of the case Cohen handled a decade ago.

On February 6, 79-year-old Carol Wright died while walking her bicycle across a West Palm Beach drawbridge.

She was just feet away from a fixed portion of the bridge when she fell to her death as it opened.

“When someone dies in such a horrific manner that family suffers the trauma of the memory of their loved one under those last moments,” says Cohen.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Sweeping Changes At Miami-Dade Police Department & Corrections

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has announced sweeping changes in her senior staff, Miami-Dade Police, and the Miami-Dade Corrections Department. One of the most striking changes is that Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III will no longer be Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department. He is being moved up to become Interim Chief Public Safety Director. Cava said Corrections Director Daniel Junior is being moved to Miami-Dade’s Seaport to become Director of Safety and Security Enforcement. Cassandra Jones, Deputy Director of Corrections, will serve as Interim Director of Corrections. J.D. Patterson, the county’s first Chief Public Safety Officer, will be...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

BSO: ‘Dog Suddenly Snapped’ Killing Woman, Injuring Second In Oakland Park Attack

OAKLAND (CBSMiami) – Two women were attacked by a dog in Oakland Park on Thursday morning, one did not survive. It happened just before 11 a.m., as Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida at 345 E Commercial Boulevard, after a 911 call was made reporting an animal bite. When they arrived they found two women had been bitten. “The two adult females are workers. One of them was working with the dog when apparently the dog suddenly snapped. The second adult female tried to aid the worker, but in the process, she herself...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
CBS Miami

Therapist Charles Kinsey Calls Decision To Overturn Shooting Conviction Of North Miami Officer Jonathan Aledda ‘Saddening’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mental health therapist Charles Kinsey is clearly upset with the 3rd District Court of Appeals decision to give North Miami Police Officer Jonathon Aledda a new trial. “It’s saddening how our justice system is. I feel that as if, if that was a regular citizen here, that person would never have an opportunity to appeal those charges, said Kinsey. “And I believe the only reason they’re doing this, is for him to get back on the force again. I don’t believe he should be on the force again”. Back in 2016 North Miami police officers encountered Kinsey and his patient...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Appeals Court Affirms ‘Stand Your Ground’ Immunity On Battery Charge In BSO Sgt. Gregory LaCerra’s Rough Arrest Of DeLucca Rolle

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Florida appellate court is siding with BSO Sgt. Greg LaCerra in his ‘Stand Your Ground’ case and has affirmed a Broward judge’s decision to dismiss a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from the aggressive take down of Broward teenager Delucca Rolle. The judge on Thursday said Sgt. LaCerra was justified in his action because Rolle was threatening to attack him during his arrest in a Tamarac parking lot in 2019. Video of the rough arrest shows LaCerra shoving Rolle in the head and pepper-spraying him in the face. WATCH: TEEN PEPPER SPRAYED, HEAD SLAMMED INTO GROUND DURING ARREST   A second deputy, Christopher Krickovich, shown punching and slamming Rolle’s head to the ground, was previously fired from the Broward Sheriff’s Office. LaCerra still faces trial later this year on two misdemeanor charges of falsifying records and conspiracy to falsify records. Krickovich  is charged with battery, falsifying records and conspiracy to falsify records.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Hollywood, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

No-Swim Advisory Issued For Harrison Street Beach In Hollywood

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health in Broward County is recommending that people not swim at the beach near Harrison Street and Minnesota Street in Hollywood. Health officials said samples of beach water collected did not meet recommended state requirements. Officials said they will be retesting and that the results would be available late Friday afternoon. The no-swim advisory will continue until further notice.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Tests Postitive For COVID-19

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine has tested positive for COVID-19. The mayor said she took a COVID-19 test “as standard protocol after experiencing mild symptoms.” She made the announcement via Twitter on Friday morning, “Unfortunately, I tested positive,” she mentioned. Here is what the mayor said: “I’m grateful that I’m fully vaccinated and boosted. I will be following all CDC guidelines and quarantining at home. “Miami-Dade has come a long way, our positivity rate is below 10 percent and we are finally seeing the light at the end of this dark tunnel.” “Now is the time to get vaccinated and boosted, and if you’ve been exposed to get tested.” “I’m grateful to everyone for their well wishes.”
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Teen Riding Bicycle To School Says Driver Hit Him, Drove Off

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — A South Florida teenager says he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle to school, and wants the driver who hit him to do the right thing. Left with a bent bicycle tire and a few bumps and scrapes, 15-year-old Alex Arce is feeling lucky to be alive. “I’m still a kid, you should have helped me and say I’m sorry,” says Arce. Arce says he was heading north along University Dr. near I-595 in Davie when he got t-boned. Arce is completely deaf, and the impact of the crash sending his hearing aid flying. He says as he looked...
CBS Miami

SEE IT: Brightline Train Collision In Lake Worth, Fourth Crash Since The Weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There have now been four crashes in South Florida involving a Brightline train since this weekend. The latest happened Wednesday morning in the 500 block of Washington Avenue in Lake Worth. Brightline released a video of a driver deliberately going around the gates while still in the down position. The impact sliced the car in two. WATCH: Brightline Train Collision With Car In Lake Worth Palm Beach County Fire Rescue used the “Jaws Of Life” to free the driver who was trapped. The driver was taken to an area hospital. “This behavior is incredibly dangerous, irresponsible and tragic for the surrounding...
LAKE WORTH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbsmiami
CBS Miami

See Ya ‘Sheldon’, Sea Turtle Release In Florida Keys With Satellite Tracker

MARATHON (CBSMiami/FKNB) – Just in time for sea turtle mating season in the Florida Keys, a large 230-pound male loggerhead turtle, rehabilitated at the Turtle Hospital after being found entangled in crab trap line, was released off Pigeon Key Friday. “Sheldon,” named by his rescuers stationed in the Middle Keys with the U.S. Coast Guard, was discovered in early February near the iconic Old Seven Mile Bridge, whose recently reopened 2.2-mile span connects Marathon with Pigeon Key known for its ties to Henry Flagler’s Florida Keys Over-Sea Railroad. “It’s mating season in the Florida Keys, it’s important to get this massive male...
MARATHON, FL
CBS Miami

Miami Beach Firefighters Rescue Dog That Fell Into The Bay

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A four legged friend had to be rescued after falling into Biscayne Bay. Miami Beach Fire Rescue said the owner was playing with her pup at a dog park on Tuesday when the canine got too close to the edge and fell into the bay. A firefighter used a ladder to lower himself down into the water to get to the dog that was in distress. He then brought it back up to dry land. In typical fashion, the dog shook off the water and was okay considering the circumstances. Nice job to all the firefighters involved in the rescue.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

‘It Was Like A Furnace’: Fire Destroys Southwest Miami-Dade Home

MIAMI (CBS Miami)– Three people in Southwest Miami-Dade are looking for a place to stay after a fire destroyed their home in the middle of the night. Miami-Dade firefighters were called to Colonial Drive and SW 100th Court around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. “It was like a furnace,” said neighbor Micheline Aristite. “When we looked out the window we saw the house on fire.” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Pedro Rodriguez said all three adults inside the home were able to get out before firefighters arrived. No one was hurt. “They heard some crackling is what they mentioned, and that’s what woke them up, and...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Parents Upset Over Legislation That Would Financially Punish Schools For Defying DeSantis’ Anti-Mask Rules

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A group of Miami-Dade County public school parents voiced their outrage on Friday over pending legislation that would take away tens of millions of dollars from the district’s budget. The Miami-Dade County Public Schools District, along with the Broward County Public Schools District, were among 12 across the state that defied the state’s ban on mask mandates and required students to wear masks in school. On Wednesday, the state’s House passed a $105 billion budget which includes a measure, supported by Governor Ron DeSantis, that would divert $200 million from the districts that defied his order. Miami-Dade could lose...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Miami

Deadly NW Dade Shooting Left Neighborhood On Edge, Search Continues For Gunmen

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police are searching for those responsible for a shooting on Wednesday that left one man dead and sent three others to the hospital. It happened just after 4 p.m. near Miami Central High School. Nearly two dozen shots were fired leaving a neighborhood on edge. “Possibly two vehicles in the area are responsible for the shooting,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Christopher Thomas. Witnesses report seeing a vehicle parked around the block from the four men. Moments later several people ran out of the vehicle with long guns and opened fire. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were rushed to Jackson Memorial in critical condition. A third man was driven to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. As of Thursday, two of the men are still in the hospital. Considering the shooting happened in broad daylight, police are hoping someone may have surveillance video or may have even seen something that can help track down the killers. “Please come forward and provide your information. You can call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous but we really need your information to help us solve this case,” said Thomas.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Road Rage Shootings On The Rise And Many Are Deadly

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Road rage shootings are on the rise across South Florida and many of them are deadly. While it’s not known yet whether Brianna Sutherland, who remains on life support after being shot multiple times while driving on I-95 early Monday morning is a victim of road rage, the incident highlights the increasing number of shootings on South Florida highways. Brianna Sutherland was shot multiple times while driving on I-95. (Source: Miami-Dade Police) “If someone gets hit or a car gets hit that person might lose control of their own car.  That could hurt some other people and so the consequences...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Broward Sheriff’s Office Says They’ve “Systematically Dismantled” A Violent Street Gang

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has announced that they’ve “systematically dismantled” a violent street gang that was operating out of the Deerfield Beach area. The sheriff’s said 24 people are under arrest, charged with racketeering. Some of them face drug charges and conspiracy to commit murder. The investigation began nearly 5 years ago and detectives targeted the Alwoods gang, a prolific group known to be operating since the 1990s. The gang sold drugs and committed crimes, including drive-by shootings, robberies, and burglaries, throughout northern Broward and southern Palm Beach counties. “Originally we began investigating this gang in...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Reward Increased For Information On I-95 Shooting That Left A Brianna Sutherland Fighting For Life

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The reward has been increased for information in the I-95 shooting that left a woman fighting for her life. Miami-Dade police and Crime Stoppers say up to $15 thousand is being offered in the attempted murder of Brianna Sutherland. The shooting happened Monday, around 3:30 a.m., in the northbound lanes of the highway near NW 103rd Steet. Sutherland was shot multiple times. Investigators are trying to determine the shooting was the result of road rage. Anyone with information that can help the police is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). This shooting is the latest in more than a dozen shootings on South Florida highways since last June.  Unfortunately, many are never solved.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Florida Jobless Claims Remain At Pre-Pandemic Levels

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – Florida continues to see first-time unemployment claims at a pace similar to before the COVID-19 pandemic slammed into the state’s economy. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday released a report that estimated 5,734 new unemployment applications were filed in Florida last week. That was down from a revised count of 5,925 claims during the week that ended Feb. 5 and lowered a four-week average of claims to 6,421. The state has averaged 7,201 claims a week since mid-May when Florida leaders ramped up efforts to push people back into the workforce during the pandemic. The number...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Brentwood Elementary School Mom Accused Of Bringing Gun To School, Making Threats

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mother of a Brentwood Elementary School student is accused of bringing a gun to school where she made threats to staff, according to police. Brenzina Jones, 35, was at the Miami Gardens school Thursday to meet with the school’s principal, according to the arrest report. Police said that Jones stopped at the front security desk and initiated a conversation with someone saying, “I don’t play about somebody playing with my jit, I’ll shoot this (expletive) up!. Police said Jones proceeded to open her purse and “recklessly display the butt of ther gun.” The arrest report said she then placed the gun back into her purse and made loud verbal threats directed towards the school. Police said the interaction was captured on the school’s surveillance video. Jones faces several charges, including possession of a firearm at a school. Jones was taken into custody at her address without incident, police said.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
CBS Miami

‘It’s Sad How Our Justice System Is’: Mental Health Therapist Charles Kinsey On Appeals Court Overturning Conviction Of Police Officer Jonathan Aledda

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – An appeals court Wednesday ordered a new trial for a former North Miami police officer who was convicted of culpable negligence in a high-profile shooting of a caretaker of an autistic man who had left a group home. A three-judge panel of the 3rd District Court of Appeal said a circuit judge erred by refusing to allow a SWAT commander to testify about training Jonathan Aledda received related to hostage rescues. Aledda’s attorney Eric Schwartzreich told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “Essentially what the appeals court said is that Officer Aledda should have been able to show what training he received...
NORTH MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami’s KIPP Liberty Academy Students Get Important Lesson While Picking Up Trash In Virginia Key

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than a dozen middle schoolers from Kipp Liberty Academy spent part of Thursday outside and on the beach, but they weren’t there to relax. The students hiked alongside local environmentalist, Andrew Otazo, cleaning up littered waterways. Over the span of four years, Otazo has collected more than 16,000 pounds of trash from Virginia Key and Key Biscayne. Now, he’s working to get youth involved in his mission. Today’s goal is simple, pick up as much trash as possible. “We always have to keep our oceans safe no matter what. Some of the animals in here, they’re helpful to...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy