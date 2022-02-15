ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Newegg Apologises for Well-documented Customer Service Fail, Says It Has Enacted Better Policies

 4 days ago

In a second video, Gamers Nexus discussed this and how Newegg looked far worse. When they finally opened the board after Newegg sent it back, the board had a previous RMA's information from Gigabyte. Investigating further, it appears Gigabyte told Newegg the board was damaged and quoted $100 to fix it....

12 Ways To Provide Better Customer Service Over The Phone

Your business may have a fantastic product, but if your customer service is not up to par with what you're offering, it may cause you to lose some customers. Improving customer service, especially over the phone, is essential in making customers happy and establishing great relationships. It's worth noting that...
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Biden administration proposes limiting consideration of public benefits for green card applications

The Biden administration on Thursday proposed new regulations that would limit the number of public benefits that can weigh against immigrants applying for permanent U.S. residency, or green cards. Under the proposal, U.S. immigration caseworkers would only consider participation in income assistance programs like Supplemental Security Income and Temporary Assistance...
U.S. POLITICS
Tom's Hardware

Newegg Broadens Open-Box Return Policy Amid Backlash

Earlier in the week, we reported on Newegg agreeing to changes in its customer returns policy concerning open-box items. In brief, the policy changes weren't wide-ranging enough for any degree of satisfaction, as Newegg only said it would change its practices for open-box motherboard and CPU returns. Today, after continued consumer and YouTuber pressure, Newegg buckled further and has agreed to make all open-box returns "hassle-free."
TECHNOLOGY
Sentinel

Computers ruin customer service

Dear Readers: You overwhelmed me with interesting replies to “Too Impersonal,” the letter saying that there is a lack of customer service today. Here is a sampling:. Dear Annie: I’m younger and, on the flip side, most people of my generation hate talking on the phone and also find the internet easier and better for many reasons. First, it’s easier to visualize your seat on a plane or date on a calendar or whatever else when picking online. Second, all answers to your questions are typed out and on record, so you won’t accidentally be screwed by a person giving you a wrong answer. You also can go back and reference them when needed. I see all of these things as customer service, just a different form. I honestly get very frustrated when I email a question and get called back, because then I have no record of what I was told, and if it was wrong, I’m stuck with no recourse or defense. –Millennial.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

British Gas apologises to hundreds of thousands of customers for failing to fix broken boilers

British Gas has apologised to hundreds of thousands of its customers for failing to fix their boilers, leaving them without hot water or heating for weeks.The company’s additional service, called HomeCare, costs from £14 a month for boiler breakdown cover and annual servicing. Almost 3.5 million households have taken out this cover, and hundreds of thousands of these customers have had their boiler maintenance appointments repeatedly cancelled.Emergency callout requests have also taken weeks to be fulfilled, or have yet to be met.Social media posts show furious customers complaining that their boilers – or those of their vulnerable friends and family...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Santa Clarita Radio

Tea Burn Reviews 2022_ Must Read! What Customers Has To Say!

Hello readers, can drinking tea help in losing weight quickly? Here is an amazing tea powder formula to burn excess fat. Read this Tea Burn review to know how this weight loss formula works. Tea Burn has been growing in popularity amongst health enthusiasts and fitness experts for its multiple...
WEIGHT LOSS
Radar Online.com

Amazon Suspends Black Lives Matter From Charity Platform After Group Fails To Disclose Where $60 Million In Donations Has Gone

Amazon has suspended Black Lives Matter from their charity platform AmazonSmile due to the organizations’ failure to prove where up to $60 million in donations was spent. According to Daily Mail, Amazon suspended the BLM organization on Tuesday due to their inability to disclose where the millions of dollars donated to their cause had gone. While this is hardly the first time the social justice organization has been scrutinized in regard to their financial transparency, they will reportedly be without funds raised by AmazonSmile “until they’re back in compliance,” a spokesperson for the charity platform recently revealed.
CHARITIES
MotorBiscuit

Amazon Threatens to Get Their EV Needs Elsewhere if Its Demand Is Not Met

Large companies like Amazon, DHL, and others are making big plans to shift to electric vehicles. They want assurances that they can get what is needed for their EV fleets to provide the same fast service to their clients. As the U.S. begins the transition, these companies have legitimate concerns about charger availability, speed, and battery technology. Amazon, for instance, is being very clear about what they want from automakers.
BUSINESS

