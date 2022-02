Christopher P. Wendt, founder of Midstream Marketing has been a thought leader for digital marketing for financial advisors since 2010. In my conversations with financial advisors, I am surprised that many don’t realize the potential AUM (assets under management) growth that is possible for their firm through the Google Local Pack. The Google Local Pack garners a significant portion of the clicks on page one of a Google local search. This can mean more calls and more visits to your firm’s website. But what is the Google Local Pack, also known as the Google Map Pack or Google Three Pack? To explain it simply, it is the three listings to the left of the map, near the top of Google searches for local services, such as “financial advisor in Phoenix.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO