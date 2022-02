BATAVIA — Flood warnings have been extended through this afternoon as part of an ongoing, weather-related whiplash in the GLOW region. A wind advisory was set to be in effect Saturday from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming, Niagara, Monroe, Erie and Chautauqua counties. Snow and more cold are also expected — an unwelcome change from the near 50-degree temperatures that started the rapid February thaw in the first place.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO