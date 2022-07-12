ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This $12 Mug Warmer From Amazon Is The Best Thing I Bought All Year—& It’s 40% Off Right Now

By Summer Cartwright
 3 days ago

I consider myself a coffee junkie —I have just about every accessory imaginable, and have tested basically every coffee maker out there. Throughout all of the trials and tribulations, there’s been one thing that has never disappointed me: a $12 mug warmer from Amazon .

Yeah, the $700 espresso machines and designer coffee blends I’ve tried have impressed me thoroughly, but this mug warmer is the one thing I’ll recommend to anybody… even if they don’t like coffee. There are so many other hot drinks people enjoy, after all.

Lucky for you (and me), Mr. Coffee’s mug warmer is on sale for a whopping 40 percent off this Prime Day . If you haven’t already signed up for an Amazon Prime subscription , do it right this second so that you can score this amazing deal.

It’s so simple but so crucial to my everyday coffee ritual. I’m a slow drinker who gets distracted easily. This used to mean that my cups of Joe would get cold and go un-sipped fairly often. Which meant I’d have to then pour the leftovers (and, essentially, my money) down the drain after an hour or so. But, this mug warmer keeps my drinks warm as long as I want.

The warmer isn’t tricky to use: all you have to do is plug it in and flip it on. Once you do this, the plate will automatically warm up and stay that way as long as it’s needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TbF9H_0eFeF8Ji00



Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $11.99 (was $19.99)


Buy Now

No matter how long my mug sits, or how full it is, my drink is always kept hot. I don’t know how Mr. Coffee did it, but the temperature it keeps my drink at is perfect every time. It’s hot but not scalding, and it stays that way.

This is the one accessory I use every day and everywhere. I keep one on my desk at my office, at my boyfriends for when I’m there and, of course, at my place. The affordable gadget is ideal for anybody who gets annoyed by lukewarm drinks—who actually likes them??

Whether you love a warm tea, cider or latte, you’ll definitely make use of this. It’s great for gifting and will undoubtedly get a ton of use from whomever it’s given. Heck, at the price, get one for yourself and anybody else you know. It’s a can’t-go-wrong device for anybody.

I could go on and on, but nobody has the time for a 3,000-word essay on a mug warmer , so just take my word when I say: You need this gadget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0eFeF8Ji00

