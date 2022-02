A resolution allocating federal funds was approved by the Sheridan City Council Monday night. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The City of Sheridan will be receiving a little more than $2.7 million in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, a part of the American Relief Plan, or ARPA. Funds must be allocated by the end of 2024, and spent by the end of 2026. The City created an ARPA committee last year to identify projects the funding could be used for. During a presentation before the City Council and Mayor Rich Bridger Monday night, City Attorney Brendon Kerns talked about recent changes to the prior proposed ARPA rules.

