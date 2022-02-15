Horror Flick ‘The Substance’ Rolls Out The Star Power

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first look at Nathan Frankowski’s horror feature dEVIL, which stars Alice Orr-Ewing (The Theory of Everything). Film Mode Entertainment is handling sales on the title and will be screening it for the first time during this month’s virtual European Film Market. Also starring are Joe Doyle (Salem), Eveline Hall (Whiskey Cavalier), Peter Mensah (Spartacus), Joe Anderson (Hangman), Spencer Wilding (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Brian Caspe (Jojo Rabbit) and David Faulkner. In the film, the hottest biotech company in the world has discovered they can clone history’s most influential people from the dead. Now, they are auctioning clones of Michelangelo, Galileo, Vivaldi, and others for tens of millions of dollars to the world’s ultra-rich. But when they steal the Shroud of Turin and clone the DNA of Jesus Christ, all hell breaks loose. Ed Alan wrote and produced the feature. Executive producers include Kevan Van Thompson, Vaclac Mottl, Michael S. Emerson and Mike Sears. The film is now in post-production. More from DeadlineTop German Execs Talk Biggest Challenges Facing Their Business Today - EFMNick Robinson & Bel Powley To Star In Sci-Fi Rom-Com 'Turn Me On'; Film Constellation Launches Sales -- EFMShudder Buys South African Horror 'Good Madam' - EFM

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO