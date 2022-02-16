Commissioners: Sheriff, EMA make call on Level 3 snow emergency

Allen County Board of Commissions President Brian Winegardner introduced discussion to remove the power to declare a Level 3 snow emergency from the commissioners and give it to the county sheriff and EMA Director.

LIMA — The Allen County Commissioners yielded on Tuesday final say over who designates Level 3 snow emergency alerts in the county; giving the power to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office and EMA.

The Board of Commissioners President Brian Winegardner mentioned that Allen County Sheriff Matt Treglia had approached him about removing the final line of the ordinance requiring the commissioners declare a level 3 snow emergency.

After introducing the topic to fellow commissionere Beth Seibert and Cory Noonan, Winegardner said he was in favor of the switch. Reiterating that in tramatic events like the ice storms and natural disasters requiring aid from FEMA, Winegardner added that the power to make those designations would still reside with the commissioners.

“The sheriff’s department and the EMA are the people who are monitoring what’s going on in the county and are most tuned in with the radar maps,” Winegardner said. “They’re the professionals, and in my research I haven’t found anything saying the commissioners have to issue a a Level 3 road emergency.”

After briefly discussing the impact a Level 3 road emergency has on local businesses, the commissioners agreed Treglia consider all factors when making those decisions.

Before the commissioners approved taking the final call out of their own hands, Seibert said in bad weather, travel to attend a meeting may not be possible.

“When the Sheriff recommends moving to a Level 3 Emergency, he does that because he believes it to be an emergency,” Seibert said. “We are required to have a meeting with at least two commissioners make that decision. I don’t want to be on the roads during a road emergency.”

Winegardner agreed, revealing he lives in a rural area near the Allen East Local School District.

“I do have a truck, but when we get a lot of snow and wind, the roads drift fast,” Winegardner said. “It could take a couple of hours for us to be able to get together to hold a meeting for emergency weather.”

Winegardner and Seibert said following the meeting they cannot envision a scenario involving overruling the decisions made by the sheriff’s or EMA officials about’ recommemdations to declare a road emergency.

