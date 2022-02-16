ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China's Xi sets Hong Kong's leaders 'overriding mission' to control COVID - media

By Donny Kwok, Farah Master
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVbK0_0eFdEkTJ00

HONG KONG, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China's President Xi Jinping has told Hong Kong's leaders that their “overriding mission” was to stabilise and control a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, media reported on Wednesday as a fast rising wave of infections overwhelmed authorities.

The directive ramps up pressure on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam a day after she said her government's response to the outbreak had been unsatisfactory, with hospitals and medical staff unable to cope.

Xi instructed Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng to relay to Lam his "concern about the pandemic situation" and his care for local residents, according to front page stories in newspapers Wen Wei Po and Ta Kung Pao.

Health authorities in the global financial hub reported a record 1,619 confirmed new infections on Tuesday, and another 5,400 preliminary positive cases. The daily tally of COVID infections is now more than 20 times the level at the start of February, and worse is to come.

Broadcaster TVB said at least 4,285 new infections are expected to be reported on Wednesday, more than double the previous record, and there are another 3,000 preliminary positive tests.

Xi said the government "must mobilise all power and resources to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and health of the Hong Kong people and ensure the stability of the society," according to the newspapers.

Both media, which typically support Beijing's interests in Hong Kong, said Xi made the remarks recently but did not specify where he was speaking.

Local authorities must "firmly implement Xi's instructions," the papers said, adding that Beijing has set up a cooperation mechanism to ensure coordination.

Lam, who has not confirmed whether she will seek another five-year term as head of the Chinese-ruled city, said she could "not preclude" the possibility of postponing next month's chief executive election.

No heavyweight contender has yet declared their candidacy, a highly unusual situation just five weeks before an election.

Hong Kong has adopted the same 'dynamic zero' coronavirus strategy, employed by mainland China to suppress all outbreaks.

But the speed of the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus has left authorities floundering, with Lam saying they can no longer keep up with testing and isolation mandates.

Dozens of patients were being treated in makeshift open air spaces outside medical centres on Tuesday as several hospitals operated at over 100% capacity. Over 12,000 infected patients are waiting to be hospitalised, local broadcaster Cable reported on Wednesday.

China has said it would help the city boost its testing, treatment and quarantine capacity, and secure resources from rapid antigen kits and protective gear to fresh vegetables.

FATIGUE

Hong Kong has recorded around 26,000 infections since the start of the pandemic, including just over 200 deaths, far fewer than other similar sized major cities.

However, medical experts have warned cases could surge to 28,000 daily by the end of March amid worries about high levels of vaccine hesitancy among the elderly.

For Hong Kong's 7.5 million residents, the surge in cases comes amid rising fatigue with the restrictions aimed at protecting them from the pandemic.

Borders have been effectively sealed for around two years, and turned the global travel and business hub into one of the world's most isolated major cities.

Venues from churches, pubs, schools and gyms remain shut with public gatherings of more than two people banned. Dining in restaurants is not allowed after 6.00 pm, while most people are working from home.

Scores of businesses have been forced to close due to the ongoing restrictions with two cinemas shutting shop this week. Industry executives say many businesses cannot continue with financial buffers already depleted from closures over the past two years and anti-government protests in 2019.

Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

California-born Eileen Gu who switched sides to win gold for China is criticized for telling Chinese people to download a VPN to access Instagram - but Beijing has banned both

Social media users are criticizing American-born Eileen Gu - who won a gold medal in skiing competing for China - for taking advantage of posting on Instagram, which is banned in the country. Instagram is blocked in China, as are other global social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook and...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Carrie Lam
The Atlantic

China Now Understands What a Nuclear Rivalry Looks Like

The prospect of nuclear war doesn’t get much attention these days outside of think tanks, intelligence agencies, and generals’ quarters. The world’s Cold War nuclear nightmare faded with the collapse of the Soviet Union three decades ago. The notion that anyone might use them in a contest of mutual destruction seems like a relic of the Cuban missile crisis—a dark memory from a bygone era.
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong People#Covid#Chinese#Tvb
Fortune

Ukraine’s execs say even without an invasion, Russia may have already damaged their businesses for years

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Less than three weeks ago, Ukrainian executive Anatoliy Amelin stocked up on ammunition in the eastern city of Dnipro, 150 miles from the Russian border, bracing himself for war to erupt at any moment. Amelin, a seasoned military officer who is also strategy chief for the Ukrainian titanium company TitanEra, told Fortune he and other businesspeople were ready to race to the front line to fight the Russians, the moment the invasion occurred.
ECONOMY
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
AL.com

New COVID ‘stealth’ variant, BA.2, reported in 17 states

Scientists are continuing to monitor a new omicron variant, BA.2, that, due to its makeup, could be harder to detect through certain kinds of COVID tests. BA.2 is increasing globally, according to data from the World Health Organization. It has currently been reported in 40 countries and 17 states with California seeing the country’s largest number of cases. The first U.S. cases were announced earlier this month in Washington state.
ALABAMA STATE
AFP

China locks down city of 3.5 million near Vietnam border

A Chinese city of 3.5 million near the border with Vietnam was on lockdown Monday after more than 70 coronavirus cases were discovered there over the past three days. China, the only major world economy still sticking to a staunch zero-Covid policy, is on high alert for any outbreaks as it hosts the Beijing Winter Olympics. Local officials in the city of Baise in the southern Guangxi region announced Sunday that no one would be allowed to leave the city, while residents of some districts would be confined to their homes. "Citywide traffic controls will be implemented," vice-mayor Gu Junyan told a briefing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

317K+
Followers
284K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy