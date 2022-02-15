12 Disgusting Habits That Can Ruin a Relationship

"My brother's new girlfriend is highly unaccepted by my family for multiple reasons. One is that he ruined his childhood friendship and highly respectable relationship to be with this person. The female has a five-year-old daughter and is very financially unstable. I watch as my brother who is not the child's father wakes up to get the baby dressed, fully bathed, and fed while her mother sleeps past noon. On multiple occasions, the child is absent from school and my brother will miss work to stay home and accompany the two of them. What baffled me is not only does he lay out the child's clothes but her mother's as well. Along with her toothbrush and etcetera. For the entirety of their relationship, they have been living pillar to post, and my brother has even started lying and hustling money from family members who are growing tired. His girlfriend constantly spends money she receives on marijuana, which she freely uses in front of the child before anything else. I expressed how this was not his job and that he was bringing himself down for a woman trying to take care of them while she had no initiative to care for herself or her child. In response, my brother reiterated the fact that I could not have kids and went so far as to call me jealous and say that it was the reason I miscarried. I am extremely hurt however my family is saying I should just calm down. Am I wrong for saying that my hands are washed with him? " -Candace.

7 DAYS AGO