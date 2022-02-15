ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

12 Disgusting Habits That Can Ruin a Relationship

By Lauryn Snapp
99.9 KEKB
99.9 KEKB
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all have some disgusting personal habits. They're sort of an unofficial part of being human, right?. But what happens when...

kekbfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soul Screwed Series

Sibling Relationship Ruined After Brother Throws Miscarriage in Sister's Face Behind New Girlfriend

"My brother's new girlfriend is highly unaccepted by my family for multiple reasons. One is that he ruined his childhood friendship and highly respectable relationship to be with this person. The female has a five-year-old daughter and is very financially unstable. I watch as my brother who is not the child's father wakes up to get the baby dressed, fully bathed, and fed while her mother sleeps past noon. On multiple occasions, the child is absent from school and my brother will miss work to stay home and accompany the two of them. What baffled me is not only does he lay out the child's clothes but her mother's as well. Along with her toothbrush and etcetera. For the entirety of their relationship, they have been living pillar to post, and my brother has even started lying and hustling money from family members who are growing tired. His girlfriend constantly spends money she receives on marijuana, which she freely uses in front of the child before anything else. I expressed how this was not his job and that he was bringing himself down for a woman trying to take care of them while she had no initiative to care for herself or her child. In response, my brother reiterated the fact that I could not have kids and went so far as to call me jealous and say that it was the reason I miscarried. I am extremely hurt however my family is saying I should just calm down. Am I wrong for saying that my hands are washed with him? " -Candace.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disgusting
InspireMore

‘She’s the kid you see biting her parents. You think, ‘Thank god she’s not mine.’ I would not purchase again.’: Mom ‘salutes’ parents with ‘feral’ children

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My second child came into this world so harmoniously. She fed well, she slept like an angel, she was perfect. After my first no sleeper, boob rejecter, I truly felt like I was hashtag ‘blessed.’ I hit the jackpot.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Waterloo Journal

Mom thought her daughter with autism was in deep thought, turns out she was having seizures

A mother recently took to social media to thank strangers who helped her identify her daughter’s condition. The mother had been regularly sharing videos of her beloved girl who is nonverbal and has autism spectrum disorder. She usually shares tips for traveling with a young child who is on the spectrum. And, it was the warnings from concerned commenters that allowed to her get her daughter the help she needed before it was too late.
HEALTH
Fstoppers

Some Innocent Hygienic Habits That Secretly Ruin Our Health

Most of us are usually sure that we do everything right. We use an air dryer to dry our hands, we soak dishes in the sink, and we can't get through a day at work without at least one cup of coffee. But the truth is that dryers spread infections, a wet sink is more dangerous than a toilet seat, and a clean cup won't save you from the germs in a coffee machine.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Axios

Study: Better sleep habits can reduce calorie intake

Getting more sleep could help you consume fewer calories, a study published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine found. The details: The randomized clinical trial led by researchers at the University of Chicago studied 80 overweight adults between the ages of 21 and 40 who habitually slept less than six and a half hours a night.
HEALTH
The Independent

Seven-year-old dies three days after Covid diagnosis: ‘Even while it was happening, it didn’t seem real’

The family of a Tennessee seven-year-old is speaking out following the child’s death less than 72 hours after she tested positive for Covid.“She was just a happy, healthy, normal, beautiful soul,” Jennifer Graviss told Good Morning America of her daughter, Adalyn. “She was just so sweet, an amazing kid.”The Knoxville child only began feeling unwell on February 4, the family says – but the virus took her quickly.“It was right around the nine o’clock hour when we noticed her speech was all but gone, though she was still responding to us,” the child’s father, Adam Graviss, said. “By 10 o’clock,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

5 surprising signs of high intelligence

Nowadays, everyone is a self-proclaimed genius. Particularly, there are many people who not only want to exhibit high intelligence themselves but also seek it out in others as well. High intelligence is defined as having "superior intellectual or artistic abilities or exceptional creative power or as someone who ranks in the top 1% of all people on a test of intelligence.There are a few different methods for testing for high intelligence that have been created by psychologists and other experts. Sure, people can test there IQ (intelligence quotient) but the average IQ assessment is specifically designed to measure aptitude and...
MENTAL HEALTH
makeuseof.com

5 Tech Habits and Tips That Can Help You Stay Happier

Over the years, technology has done us lots of favors. Yet, it’s possible that it does more harm to our personal lives and happiness than the other way around. However, you should understand that it all comes down to how you use it. There are ways in which technology can improve the quality of your life and happiness with deliberate actions. Here's how to develop healthy tech habits that can help you stay happier.
TECHNOLOGY
99.9 KEKB

I Thought I Loved Spring But Suddenly I’m Having Second Thoughts

Many of us look forward to spring with much anticipation, but upon further review, it's possible spring isn't all it's cracked up to be. I pretty much hate winter and I truly dislike being cold. I always look forward to spring. I have been counting the days - ever since the first day of winter. But, now that I think about it, I'm suddenly not looking forward to it at all.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Upworthy

Dad convinced his 3-year-old that Disney characters called her and her reaction is priceless

Few things in this life are more universally delightful than having a conversation with a 3-year-old. You never know what they're going to say, what they say is usually hilarious and even if what they say is nothing special, the way they say it is too-freaking-cute. I can't count the number of times I wished I'd had a camera on my kids at all times when they were tiny so I could capture the near-constant daily adorableness.
KIDS
99.9 KEKB

99.9 KEKB

Grand Junction, CO
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy