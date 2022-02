On opening night of the Winter Games Xi Jinping and his pal Vladimir Putin were sitting alone, but separated, in a midst of empty seats. They looked lonely and bored. When the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team paraded by, Putin stood with a ghost of a smile and a feeble wave. When the Chinese hoard ambled by, Xi inscrutable as ever, just stood there, Buddha-like. He had no worries. The show was going just fine. China was presented as a lovable and caring country made up of darling children singing their hearts out and adorable young women leading each country’s band of athletes on parade.

