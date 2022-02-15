ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JCAR votes to object the mask rule

By Mark Maxwell
 4 days ago

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — A bipartisan panel of House and Senate lawmakers refused to extend Governor J.B. Pritzker’s emergency powers to extend the school mask mandate while the state appeals to reinstate it in court.

IDPH had filed a repeat emergency rule Monday night to extend the school mask mandate, regardless of the ongoing case. The refiled rule would have forced every school district not named in the suit to enforce masks.

WGN Radio

Peoria students raise funds for classmate in need of heart transplant

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Students from Roosevelt Magnet School in Peoria raised money to support one of their own. Seventh-grader Lonna Beasley was born with a congenital heart defect and has undergone six open-heart surgeries in her short 12 years, her mother Misty Beasley said. Doctors recently told Beasley they have exhausted their options, and […]
PEORIA, IL
