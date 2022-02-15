JCAR votes to object the mask rule
ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — A bipartisan panel of House and Senate lawmakers refused to extend Governor J.B. Pritzker’s emergency powers to extend the school mask mandate while the state appeals to reinstate it in court.
IDPH had filed a repeat emergency rule Monday night to extend the school mask mandate, regardless of the ongoing case. The refiled rule would have forced every school district not named in the suit to enforce masks.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
