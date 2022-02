JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Clouds will gradually build in from the north through the day ahead of a cold front. A few showers can’t be ruled out later in the day as the front passes through. Don’t be surprised if you see a few flurries or sleet mixed in with the rain. We still aren’t expecting this to cause any issues. Ahead of the front temperatures will be the 50s and 60s up until mid-afternoon before cooler air moves in by the evening hours. Much colder weather is expected overnight with lows below freezing in the middle to upper 20s under mainly clear skies.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO