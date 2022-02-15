ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Photographer Uses Everyday Items at Home to Recreate Iconic Landmarks and Scenes from Around the World – TechEBlog

uticaphoenix.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRic Tse, a photographer from Hong Kong, has not been able to travel for quite some time due to all of the restrictions, so he decided to combine two of his passions into an interesting photo series, called “My Home’s Rhapsody”. Simply put, he takes everyday items from home and cleverly...

www.uticaphoenix.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Phoblographer

Photographer Brett Stanley Makes Beautiful Magic Happen Underwater

“Props like couches are weighted down to make them sink, but they can be a pain in the ass – with one mattress needing almost 100 pounds before it started to sink,” says photographer Brett Stanley to us in an interview. “Most of the time I’m gutting furniture to remove all the foam and float stuff to make it easier – but they also tend to leach loads of dirt and color into the water as well, so by the time the set is dressed the water can be pretty murky.” Brett’s work was featured on our site before with his friend Christina Ren. And where most others might sit and composite all day, Brett works to build the sets himself for his surreal photos.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
HackerNoon

Famous Memes from Around the World

Memes are a prolific comedic form and a great way to get a laugh. They allow you to get as specific or general as you wish, and outside of the globally famous memes, each nation has its gems. In this slogging thread, our community shares their country's most famous memes.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landmarks#Toys#Hong Kong#Smartphone#Techeblog#A4#Time#Dji Mini Se
Daily Mail

From a blind salamander to a fat fish with 'more rolls than a used tire': Scientists reveal a new list of the '25 most wanted lost species' around the world

From a blind salamander to a tap-dancing spider, scientists have revealed a new list of the '25 most wanted lost species' around the world. Drawn up by Austin, Texas-based organisation Re:wild, the list sheds light on global species that are evading detection – and could possibly be extinct. One...
WILDLIFE
Indy100

7 things not to do on a plane according to a flight attendant who just quit

There are certain unwritten rules when it comes to travelling. Be polite, don’t invade anyone’s space, and keep your shoes on. Amid a global pandemic, perhaps we should add wearing a mask to that list, too. But there are other things you probably should - and shouldn't - do if you’re travelling on a plane, as one former flight attendant revealed.The former flight attendant took to Reddit and answered some of the most important questions about flying. Reddit user adrianne456, whose credentials have been verified by Reddit, wrote: “I've been a flight attendant for a little under two years for...
LIFESTYLE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minneapolis' iconic cherry will return home from the Big Apple next week

Minneapolis' iconic "Spoonbridge and Cherry" will be reunited next Friday, February 18. The 1,200-pound red aluminum cherry departed in mid-November to get a new coat of paint at Fine Art Finishes in New York, a company that specializes in repainting the works of Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, whose sculpture has been the centerpiece of the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden since 1988.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
architecturaldigest.com

The Most Iconic Black Celebrity Home Tours From the Architectural Digest Archive

Joining the ranks of Tina Turner, who made a splash on the cover of Architectural Digest in 2000, a number of Black stars have filled our glossy pages and broken the Internet with their extravagant homes. But if you go back even further, you’ll be surprised at who you might see in our archive. A casual visit to the late James Baldwin’s house in the South of France in 1987 led to one of his last published essays. (In 1992, Iman made a special appearance alongside David Bowie in his cover story for the September issue.) The tour of Janet Jackon’s Malibu beach house from the March 1998 issue remains one of my personal favorites, a childhood dream that ultimately came to fruition for the singer. (You can feel how proud she is to have achieved this in the photo where she smiles beside her four dogs in front of a fireplace.) For me, the most notable detail is the diversity of Jackson’s art collection, which she began curating during her earliest global concert tours.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Japan
Time Out Global

10 useful kitchen items from ¥100 stores that are actually worth buying

Make your life easier with these handy cooking and kitchen gadgets from your local hyakuen store. When it comes to convenience, Japan is king. Whether it be genius packaging designs or novel products, Japan has a knack for inventing useful items that will help save you time and hassle. You don’t have to break the bank to purchase some of these ingenious products either, as many of them can be found at your local hyakuen, or ¥100, store.
RETAIL
The Guardian

I was stuck overseas when my mum died. The reopening of international borders is bittersweet for Australians like me

The last time I hugged my mum was early on a July morning in 2019 as I put her in a taxi outside my house in Canterbury, Kent. I should have been driving her to Heathrow myself. I’d picked her up at 6am when she’d arrived from Australia, but I was feeling fractious after five weeks together in my cramped terrace house, the longest we’d spent under one roof in 20 years. And I knew she’d be back before long.
AUSTRALIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy