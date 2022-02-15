Photographer Uses Everyday Items at Home to Recreate Iconic Landmarks and Scenes from Around the World – TechEBlog

Joining the ranks of Tina Turner, who made a splash on the cover of Architectural Digest in 2000, a number of Black stars have filled our glossy pages and broken the Internet with their extravagant homes. But if you go back even further, you’ll be surprised at who you might see in our archive. A casual visit to the late James Baldwin’s house in the South of France in 1987 led to one of his last published essays. (In 1992, Iman made a special appearance alongside David Bowie in his cover story for the September issue.) The tour of Janet Jackon’s Malibu beach house from the March 1998 issue remains one of my personal favorites, a childhood dream that ultimately came to fruition for the singer. (You can feel how proud she is to have achieved this in the photo where she smiles beside her four dogs in front of a fireplace.) For me, the most notable detail is the diversity of Jackson’s art collection, which she began curating during her earliest global concert tours.

