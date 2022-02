Nordcurrent and Max Mraz released a Zelda-inspired adventure RPG entitled Ocean’s Heart. They originally released the game on PC back in January 2021. It was mostly played in Steam as its main platform for avid adventure RPG fans. It had a lot of positive reviews within its main serving platform. The reviews consisted mostly out of nostalgia as people described it as a past game almost everybody played. Now, the game will be release on Switch on February 10, 2022 where people can remotely play the game. Ocean’s Heart is priced at $14.99 in the Nintendo eShop.

