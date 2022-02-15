ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Darius Bazley Underrated Performance in Madison Square Garden

By Christine Butterfield
 5 days ago

Darius Bazley has re-entered the Thunder’s starting lineup due to various injuries on the roster. Despite this he’s been playing some of his most consistent basketball. He has scored double digits in each of his last six games and his most impressive performance was in Madison Square Garden.

Josh Giddey gave him props by saying,”he’s really shooting the ball well now so when he provides that offensive threat and you know combine it with his defensive abilities he’s a handful for other teams.”

Bazley finished eight-of-17 and scored 23 points for the team. He even scored a buzzer beater to end the fourth quarter and sent the game into overtime. It was because of this influential play that Oklahoma City ultimately won the game in New York.

Not only was Bazley active offensively, but he was a key contributor to the Thunder’s defense. Snatching eight rebounds, Bazley was very effective on both sides of the court.

Although his game will not be well remembered due to the accolades his rookies teammates Tre Mann and Giddey recieved. Bazley was a huge reason OKC stayed in a close game with the Knicks. If he can stay consistent offensively, Bazley could play a big part in the Thunder’s future.

WATCH: Isaiah Roby Making the Most of his Minutes

Out of all the players on the Thunder’s roster, Isaiah Roby has been given the most inconsistent minutes. Yet he plays very consistently when given the opportunity. Since OKC’s roster has been injury ridden leading up to the All-Star break, Roby has taken advantage of the extra time on the floor.
NBA
WATCH: Daigneault's Reaction to Josh Giddey's Triple Doubles

Josh Giddey has been the top rookie in the western conference for three months in a row and its looking like it will go to four. He recorded three consecutive triple doubles in his last three contests. Giddey now joins Oscar Robertson as the only rookie to ever record three consecutive triple doubles in their first season.
BASKETBALL
