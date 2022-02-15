Does Idaho Need to do Something About the Yellowstone ‘Zone of Death’

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho State Police is looking for qualified candidates across the state to join them to protect and serve the Gem State. ISP is taking applications through February 27, for qualified people interested in a career in law enforcement in all corners of Idaho. "ISP is an exciting career choice for those interested in joining law enforcement and those already serving in the profession and looking for more freedom and benefits," said ISP Lt. Colonel Bill Gardiner in a prepared statement. "The freedom our Troopers have to serve statewide, the training and equipment they get for a number of specialty positions, that's exciting for those who want a lot of variety and to be hands-on with promotions and salary increases as they progress through their career." ISP said it offers education opportunities, health insurance, and retirement benefits. Applicants who qualify will be invited to a testing session in early spring while academy training begins at the end of June. State Police lists more than a dozen job titles such as motorcycle patrol, highway drug interdiction, physical fitness instructor, alcohol beverage control and more. Starting salary, according to isp.idaho.gov, starts at more than $47,000 a year, after nine years a trooper could make more than $52,000. For information on applying go to ISP's website.

IDAHO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO