Idaho State

Does Idaho Need to do Something About the Yellowstone ‘Zone of Death’

By Nate Bird
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When I moved to Idaho and learned about the Yellowstone 'Zone of Death' or 'Murder Zone', I thought it was just a very Idaho-sounding fable. Why wouldn't there be a strip of land in Idaho where you can legally get away with murder like you were still living in the wild...

KIDO Talk Radio

How Idaho Lawmakers Seek to End Idaho’s Zone of Death

It's a fifty-mile area where you can legally get away with murder or other crimes. It's called the 'Zone of Death,' We first brought you that story four years ago here. The area is new Yellowstone National Park within the state of Idaho, but since no one lives there, it is impossible to find a jury of your peers per the 6th Amendment.
