Does Idaho Need to do Something About the Yellowstone ‘Zone of Death’

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Three men from the Magic Valley have been sent to prison on federal drug crime charges for distributing methamphetamine in the community. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez Jr., James Tyler Ferguson, 30, of Jerome, Jedediah Levi Dahl, 41, of Twin Falls, and Jay Dale Cummins, 52, of Twin Falls, were sentenced for conspiring to distribute meth and heroin in the Magic Valley. Dahl was sentenced to a little more than seven years to federal prison. Cummins was sentenced to nearly six years to prison. Ferguson pleaded guilty in November of 2021 and was given a 10-year sentence. Several other people involved in the conspiracy were also sentenced. According to the U.S. Attorney, in June of 2020, the three went to Mexico to get the drugs and bring them back to Idaho with help of others.

