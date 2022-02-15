ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Idaho Need to do Something About the Yellowstone ‘Zone of Death’

By Nate Bird
 4 days ago
When I moved to Idaho and learned about the Yellowstone 'Zone of Death' or 'Murder Zone', I thought it was just a very Idaho-sounding fable. Why wouldn't there be a strip of land in Idaho where you can legally get away with murder like you were still living in the wild...

