If there’s one thing that’s certain in the world of beauty right now, it’s that when Euphoria is airing, we are in a moment of peak makeup maximalism. For beauty junkies, this means more of everything (and a fun excuse to try out more experimental looks). For makeup novices, it piques interest about how to get in on the trends. Luckily, there are easy (an inexpensive) ways to get into the mix. Enter, the e.l.f. Cosmetics Cookie’s ‘N Dreams Eyeshadow Palette, which has just about every shade you need to try out the season’s top creative trends.

