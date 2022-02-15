AI and Advance Machine Learning in BFSI Market Statistics and Research Analysis Detailed in Latest Research Report 2022-2028

The gap between the UK’s official Covid-19 figures and the likely true number of cases in the country is getting wider, new analysis shows.An average of 99,900 cases of coronavirus per day were recorded from January 23-29, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true total was likely to be three-and-a-half times this figure, at 357,200 a day, according to estimates published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The estimate for the week ending January 22 was nearly three times the dashboard average, while at the start of January it was around twice the number.It means an increasing...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO