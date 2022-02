The day will start off chaotic. A line of heavy rain, if not thunderstorms, associated directly with the cold front, will pass at some point between 4 and 8 a.m. That will continue the risk for damaging winds. About 2,500 feet high, winds of 60 to 80 mph will howl. It’s far from a guarantee that it will mix down to the surface. However, being so close to the problem, keep an eye out for power outages and wind damage. If not, gusts will be in the 40s, anyway.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO