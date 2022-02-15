Norwalk's Davis, St. Paul's McCall earn District 6 first team

Two area players from the Maple City earned first team honors in their respective division as the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association released the District 6 teams on Tuesday.

In Division II, Norwalk junior Brooklyn Davis earned a spot on the first team. Davis, who has had two 20-point, 20-rebound games this season, averages a double-double of 13.2 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Truckers (14-7). Also in Div. II, Norwalk freshman Kenzie Smith and junior Summer Moehlman earned honorable mention recognition.

Player of the Year went to Shelby's Sophie Niese, while her coach, Natalie Lantz, was Coach of the Year.

DIVISION III

Four recognized on second team

In Div.III, Willard teammates Syana Sivongsak (10.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists) and Grace Hall (10.3 points, 7.0 rebounds) earned second team recognition.

Also earning second team was Edison senior Lindsay Roberts (9.4 points, 6.7 rebounds) and Western Reserve senior Isabelle Duchette (9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists).

Edison junior Kalli Quillen was honorable mention as well for the Chargers.

Player of the Year was Margaretta's Kylie Leibacher, while Huron's Darius Schaeffer was the Coach of the Year.

DIVISION IV

McCall voted first team

St. Paul senior standout Maddy McCall was a first team selection for the Lady Flyers in Div. IV.

McCall averages 13.1 points and nine rebounds per game for St. Paul (11-11). She leads the Firelands Conference in scoring and free-throw percentage (84.0), and is third in rebounding.

Second team selections included Monroeville seniors Graisyn Yoder and Hannah Lyons; South Central sophomores Kendyl Beverly and Grace Lamoreaux; and New London sophomore Emilee Rowland.

Honorable mention selections included Plymouth sophomore Jaylin Branham and senior Erin Stevens, and South Central sophomore Angela Williams. The late Delaney Giles, of Monroeville, was an honorary selection to the honorable mention list.

Buckeye Central's Emily Siesel earned Player of the Year, while her coach, Abram Kaple, was Coach of the Year.

OHSBCA District 6 teams

DIVISION II

FIRST TEAM: Sophie Niese, Shelby, sr.; Haylee Baker, Shelby, sr.; Bekah Conrad, Clear Fork, sr.; Marianna Plas, Vermilion, sr.; Ryann Steinbrick, Oak Harbor, sr.; Olivia Baker, Shelby, sr.; Emma Bollinger, Bellevue, sr.; Brooklyn Davis, Norwalk, jr.; Da'Cariya Lanier, Port Clinton, so.

SECOND TEAM: Kelley Baker, Perkins, sr.; Brynn Vogel, Bellevue, sr.; Kristen Harrah, Clyde, sr.; Kiersten Bradley, Mansfield Senior, so.; Audi Albert, Shelby, jr.; Lilly Wortman, Clear Fork, jr.; Cameron Kaufman, Perkins, jr.; Natalee Perkins, Galion, sr.; Hailey Rees, Bellevue, fr.

HONORABLE MENTION: Kendall Zeiher, Perkins, so.; Raegan Heck, Perkins, fr.; Molly Plas, Vermilion, sr.; Kenzie Smith, Norwalk, fr.; Summer Moehlman, Norwalk, jr.;Kiyah Wentz, Mansfield Senior, jr.; Lexi Smith, Columbian, jr.; Monetta Hilory, Mansfield Senior, so.; Madi Basilone, Lexington, jr.; Rylee Nigh, Ontario, sr.; Lexi Blasberg, Lexington, sr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Sophie Niese, Shelby.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Natalie Lantz, Shelby.

DIVISION III

FIRST TEAM: Kylie Leibacher, Margaretta, jr.; Claire Foos, Lakota, jr.; Kaylyn Risner, Colonel Crawford, sr.; Averi McMillan, Wynford, sr.; Devyne Eisenhauer, Margaretta, sr.; Ava Winnestaffer, Huron, sr.; Mary Leeper, Crestview, sr.; Cassidy Foos, Lakota, so.; Emma Aumend, Crestview, jr.

SECOND TEAM: Carrigan Vent, Riverdale, sr.; Mia Hurst, Huron, jr.; Lindsay Roberts, Edison, sr.; Eden Palomo, Margaretta, so.; Jenna Kurtz, Upper Sandusky, sr.; Isabelle Duchette, Western Reserve, sr.; Syana Sivongsak, Willard, jr.; Julia Brodman, Carey, jr.; Grace Hall, Willard, sr.

HONORABLE MENTION: Kalli Quillen, Edison, jr.; Jessica Holsapple, Huron, jr.; Madalyn Kimmel, Bucyrus, jr.; Emma Tyrrell, Bucyrus, so.; Grace Stucky, Wynford, jr.; Carley Coffman, Hopewell-Loudon, so.; Katie Wagner, Wynford, jr.; Grace Walton, Upper Sandusky, fr.; Callie Sudlow, Riverdale, sr.; Emma Gregg, Lakota, so.; Anna McFarland, Crestview, sr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Kylie Leibacher, Margaretta.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Darius Schaeffer, Huron.

DIVISION IV

FIRST TEAM: Emily Siesel, Buckeye Central, sr.; Claudia Pifher, Buckeye Central, sr.; Macie Miller, Old Fort, so.; Olivia Schalk, New Riegel, so.; Makenna Depinet, Seneca East, sr.; Shelby Grover, Lucas, jr.; Aubrey Bouillon, New Riegel, sr.; Maddy McCall, St. Paul, sr.; Frannie Webb, Tiffin Calvert, sr.; Alexis Rippel, Mansfield Christian, jr.; Amelia Boes, Seneca East, sr.

SECOND TEAM: Sydney Hohman, New Riegel, sr.; Graisyn Yoder, Monroeville, sr.; Hannah Lyons, Monroeville, sr.; Kendyl Beverly, South Central, so.; Emily Klopp, Mohawk, jr.; Anna Sparks, Mansfield Christian, jr.; Chloe Wilkinson, Old Fort, sr.; Ryen Smith, Fremont SJCC, fr.; Emilee Rowland, New London, so.; Kristin Baker, Old Fort, sr.; Grace Lamoreaux, South Central, so.

HONORABLE MENTION: Delaney Giles, Monroeville (honorary); Jaylin Branham, Plymouth, so.; Erin Stevens, Plymouth, sr.; Aubrynn Maiyer, Mansfield Christian, sr.; Angela Williams, South Central, so.; Brooke Bordner, Seneca East, sr.; Jaislynn Woodall, Old Fort, sr.; Kennedy Cleveland, Mohawk, sr.; Julia Evan, Buckeye Central, sr.; Katie Dryfuse, New Riegel, so.; Kelsey Shiley, Tiffin Calvert, sr.; Brieanna Norville, New Riegel, sr.; Brittan Kromer, St. Mary CC, sr.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Emily Siesel, Buckeye Central.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Abram Kaple, Buckeye Central.