On the Lake: The neighbors on Korth Bay

City life in New Bedford is as interesting as it gets. This is coming from someone whose neighbors growing up were cows and cornfields. Now, I'm curious to know if this is normal or not, but my neighbor has somewhat of a problem. It's nothing bad, and as a matter of fact, it works out to my advantage. The question I have for the good people of New Bedford is this: does anyone else's neighbor have a problem with cooking too much food? I know mine does and I'm not mad about it.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO