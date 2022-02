COVINGTON — It’s hard to beat a team three times in one season. That was the mindset Grayson senior Chauncey Wiggins had going into Friday night’s Region 4-AAAAAAA championship game against No. 1 seed Newton, who managed to come out victorious over the No. 2 seed Rams in each of the first two meetings in the regular season.

GRAYSON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO