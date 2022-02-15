Super Mario RPG director would 'love' to make a sequel

Way back in 1996, Super Mario RPG took the video game world by storm, and director Chihiro Fujioka still wants to make a sequel.

During an interview with YouTube channel MinnMax, Fujioka had no reservations about expressing his desire to do a follow-up to the Super Nintendo classic.

“Yeah, I would absolutely love to make one,” Fujioka said. “In my career, I’ve been involved in a lot of games, and you know, I would really like my final one to be another Mario RPG game, if possible. I think Mario & Luigi is cool, but I would like to go back and create a Mario RPG where you’re only controlling Mario.”

Later in the interview, Fujioka even claims he has story ideas for a hypothetical Mario RPG 2, but he won’t divulge those details.

Watch the entire talk with Fujioka for yourself below.

Classic RPGs resurfacing after being away for decades are all the rage these days. Some recent examples are the Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster and Chrono Cross: Radical Dreamers Edition, both of which are Square Enix titles much like Super Mario RPG. Not saying this necessarily means anything, but hey: Nintendo and Square Enix — let Fujioka do the thing. It would automatically shoot-up our most anticipated RPGs list fast.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.