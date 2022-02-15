ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Mario RPG director would 'love' to make a sequel

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Way back in 1996, Super Mario RPG took the video game world by storm, and director Chihiro Fujioka still wants to make a sequel.

During an interview with YouTube channel MinnMax, Fujioka had no reservations about expressing his desire to do a follow-up to the Super Nintendo classic.

“Yeah, I would absolutely love to make one,” Fujioka said. “In my career, I’ve been involved in a lot of games, and you know, I would really like my final one to be another Mario RPG game, if possible. I think Mario & Luigi is cool, but I would like to go back and create a Mario RPG where you’re only controlling Mario.”

Later in the interview, Fujioka even claims he has story ideas for a hypothetical Mario RPG 2, but he won’t divulge those details.

Watch the entire talk with Fujioka for yourself below.

Classic RPGs resurfacing after being away for decades are all the rage these days. Some recent examples are the Final Fantasy 6 pixel remaster and Chrono Cross: Radical Dreamers Edition, both of which are Square Enix titles much like Super Mario RPG. Not saying this necessarily means anything, but hey: Nintendo and Square Enix — let Fujioka do the thing. It would automatically shoot-up our most anticipated RPGs list fast.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

PC Gamer

Witcher 3 director and Cyberpunk 2077 veterans announce new studio and 'AAA dark fantasy' RPG

Konrad Tomaszkiewicz, director of the Witcher 3 and producer / secondary director on Cyberpunk 2077, has today announced a new studio formed up of CD Projekt Red veterans: It's called Rebel Wolves. Based in Warsaw, Poland, the press release rather pointedly notes that Tomaszkiewicz "envisioned a new studio with a united goal of doing things differently while also putting the team first at all times."
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

‘The Batman’ Releases New Trailer Tied To NBA All-Star Pre-Game

Click here to read the full article. The National Basketball Association’s annual all-star game today had an unexpected surprise in the pre-game – a new trailer for the upcoming The Batman release. Broadcaster Brian Anderson was giving a regular transition to a commercial break when the video board outside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland advertising the All-Star Game began behaving strangely. It settled on green text saying “unmask the truth.” That’s when the Caped Crusader showed up on the roof of the arena, as the Bat-Signal shone in the darkened sky above. Anderson gave play-by-play of the scene. “You guys getting this in the...
NBA
The Independent

Forbidden America episode 2 review: Louis Theroux meets Florida rappers in a film that’s both shocking and hilarious

Many people, Americans and foreigners alike, consider Florida the most temperamental, divisive state in the union. It is a place of sandy beaches, Disneyland, gators and space shuttle launches. It has huge communities of immigrants and retirees, and wild disparities between the rich and the poor. It is, in short, exactly the sort of place you’d expect Louis Theroux to head.Theroux’s brand of investigative documentary filmmaking works best in this crucible of opposing forces. Here in a programme titled Rap’s New Frontline, Theroux challenges the narratives around gun crime and drugs as they intersect with Florida’s rap scene. It...
TV & VIDEOS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

