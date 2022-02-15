ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Films captured the moment Rams WR Van Jefferson found out his wife was giving birth

By Andrew Joseph
 5 days ago
Sunday was quite the night for Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson. The second-year pro hauled in four receptions in the Rams’ Super Bowl 56 win over the Bengals, but he had to cut the celebration short for an exciting reason:

His wife, Samaria, was rushed to the hospital to give birth to the couple’s son.

As the Rams players were celebrating on the field at SoFi Stadium, a staff member with the Los Angeles Rams alerted Jefferson that his wife was at the hospital. NFL Films captured the mic’d-up moment of Jefferson finding out the big news and telling his kids that it was time to go.

That’s so great.

I must say that the best part was Jefferson’s daughter asking why they had to go quickly. She wanted to enjoy more of the celebration! They eventually made it to the hospital, and Jefferson shared a photo on Instagram of himself holding his newborn son.

What a night for them all.

IN THIS ARTICLE
