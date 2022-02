Looking for a picking good time? Want to jam out with local and national artists right here in Kansas? Thanks to the Kansas Bluegrass Association you can do just that. We stopped by the East Wichita Marriott early this week to meet Janet, Treasurer of the Kansas Bluegrass Association to learn about Winterfest happening this weekend. This is the 32nd year of this popular event that spans Friday through Saturday evening complete with a lineup of different performances and jam sessions. There will be many different opportunities to jam out and kick back and enjoy some bluegrass music.

WICHITA, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO