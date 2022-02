Last week the Certification Standards and Practices Advisory Council (CSPAC) was gathered in Helena to take on the hard work of reviewing revisions proposed by the Office of Public Instruction (OPI) to the Administrative Rules of Montana (ARM) for Chapter 57, Educator Licensure. Chapter 57 is instrumental in laying the groundwork for ensuring that individuals awarded teaching and administrative licenses are highly qualified to carry out their jobs. The proposed revisions are part of an effort to address the teacher shortage here in Montana and help to streamline the licensure process.

HELENA, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO