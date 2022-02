WNBA guard Chennedy Carter said she is looking forward to a fresh start with the Los Angeles Sparks after missing much of last season on suspension from the Atlanta Dream. "The last year for me has kind of been difficult, a little bit depressing, just because the game of basketball [was] obviously taken away from me," Carter said in a video call with media on Thursday from Poland, where she is competing overseas. "But I also got a lot of time to find out different things about myself. Spend a lot more time with my family, do a lot more traveling and also just work on my game. I was able to better my game and grow as an individual."

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO