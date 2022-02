As the game of basketball evolves, someone will always be the first to try and usher in the next era. In regards to college basketball, Alabama head coach Nate Oats was one of those forward-thinkers, taking the game by storm with a new-aged brand of hoops. His philosophy? Embrace the outside shooting trend that has swept the NBA and try to win through the basic concept that three points are greater than two.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO