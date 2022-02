In 2008, I sat in Randy Bott’s missionary preparation class at Brigham Young University when he told us why Black men could not be ordained to the priesthood until 1978. Bott claimed that Black men were not ready for the “car keys,” much like a young child is not prepared to drive. Bott was one of BYU’s most popular professors for years, and he repeated this rationale confidently, as he prepared missionaries to teach others about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I am now ashamed that I did not stand up to denounce his racism. Over the years, I had heard many harmful, racist justifications as to why Black Latter-day Saints were not allowed to access temple and priesthood blessings until 1978. I know now I should have challenged these harmful beliefs and words.

