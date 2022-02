Vanderbilt baseball is one of several programs taking advantage of a new NCAA rule this season, which allows its pitchers to receive signs through a device on their wrist. Tim Corbin’s Commodores opened up their 2022 season on Friday afternoon, as No. 3 Vanderbilt played host to the No. 7 Oklahoma State Cowboys, and the players were wearing what looked somewhat like a watch on their glove hand. Through this device, Vanderbilt pitching coach Scott Brown is able to relay pitch signs to the pitcher on the mound, while the other players are able to adjust accordingly. Each player in the field wears a device, allowing them to know what pitch is coming.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO