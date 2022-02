Rupp Arena was the most fun its been all season long on Saturday afternoon. All of the stars came to Lexington to see Kentucky smack Alabama 90-81 despite missing both TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler. Whether it was Immanuel Quickley being honored as the “Y”, the roughly 50 former Wildcats popping up on the video board, or Rhyne Howard receiving an ovation for her 2,000 career points, Rupp Arena was a buzz all afternoon long. We also saw the likes of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Dominique Hawkins, Jack “Goose” Givens, Dan Issel, Erik Daniels, Ramel “Smooth” Bradley, Deron Feldhaus, Jarrod Polson, Daniel Orton, and many, many more come back home to where it all started.

