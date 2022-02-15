Projecting Alabama football's offensive depth chart ahead of spring

Saturday will mark the second to last Saturday in the month of February, with March just around the corner. The bubble is getting smaller and smaller for some teams, with a huge weekend of college basketball upcoming. Before the games, ESPN updated their bracketology with Joe Lunardi. Some big-name programs find themselves on the cusp of disaster and missing the entire NCAA Tournament if a few more losses go against them.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO