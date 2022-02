Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of discussion about potential acquisitions in the video game industry. Between Microsoft's plan to purchase Activision Blizzard and Sony's intent to purchase Bungie, there has been a lot of discussion about whether other major publishers might also get swallowed up. During a Ubisoft conference call, CEO Yves Guillemot was asked about the possibility of the publisher being purchased by a larger company. According to Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, Guillemot stated that Ubisoft can stay independent, but it would also review any potential offers to purchase the company.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 18 HOURS AGO