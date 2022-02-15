ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

China’s Metaverse Industry Committee admits 17 new firms

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 4 days ago

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s Metaverse Industry Committee said on Wednesday it has admitted 17 new firms, including three listed companies, according to a post on an official website. The state-backed China Mobile Communications Association’s Metaverse...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

China's 'Common Prosperity' Drive Positive For Wealth Management Industry - UBS

China's drive for "common prosperity" to ease inequality could be a positive catalyst for the local wealth management industry, as it leads to expansion of the middle-income group and healthy development of capital markets, according to a UBS report. The wealth management market in the world's second-largest economy could hit...
ECONOMY
Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South China#Reuters#Inly Media Co Ltd#Alibaba Group Holding#Tencent Holdings Ltd
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MySanAntonio

Crisis in China's property industry deepens with no end in sight

Almost exactly a year after China's property-market debt squeeze sparked the first in a wave of defaults by developers, the industry is fighting for survival. Home sales continue to plunge and elevated borrowing costs mean offshore refinancing is off the table for many developers. Global agencies are pulling their ratings on property bonds, while a string of auditor resignations is adding to doubts over financial transparency only weeks before earnings season. A sudden 81% plunge in the Hong Kong-listed shares of one real-estate firm is raising concern over the risk of margin calls.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Country
China
Fox News

Erich Schwartzel & China’s Censorship Of The Film Industry

This week, Ben sits down with Hollywood Reporter for the Wall Street Journal, Erich Schwartzel to discuss his new book, Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy. Erich shares how China exerts its influence on Hollywood, and why it is so difficult for actors, writers, and...
ENTERTAINMENT
pymnts

ByteDance, Tencent, Alibaba Invest in China’s Regulated Metaverse

Chinese tech giants are beginning to invest more in the metaverse, CNBC reported Sunday (Feb. 13). The ‘metaverse’ usually refers to a virtual world where people can adopt online avatars and interact with others. In China, censorship will likely be a factor, with Beijing continuing to keep a check on its domestic companies.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Billionaire investor Icahn nominates two members to McDonald's board

Feb 20 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp (MCD.N) on Sunday said Carl Icahn has nominated two members to the board of the burger chain. The billionaire activist investor, who stated that he holds 200 shares in the company, nominated Leslie Samuelrich and Maisie Ganzler to stand for election at the 2022 annual meeting, the company said in a statement, adding that the nominations relate to a narrow issue regarding pork.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Olympic Committee chief pushes back against China's political statements

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach pushed back Friday against statements made by a Chinese official in what appeared to be a rare public reproach of host China. Responding to a question about comments a spokeswoman for the Beijing Olympics made at a news conference Thursday, Bach said Olympic officials...
SPORTS
The Independent

Gap widens between official Covid-19 figures and ‘true’ number of cases

The gap between the UK’s official Covid-19 figures and the likely true number of cases in the country is getting wider, new analysis shows.An average of 99,900 cases of coronavirus per day were recorded from January 23-29, according to the Government’s Covid-19 dashboard.But the true total was likely to be three-and-a-half times this figure, at 357,200 a day, according to estimates published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The estimate for the week ending January 22 was nearly three times the dashboard average, while at the start of January it was around twice the number.It means an increasing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Markets Insider

Companies are piling in to back China's efforts to build a metaverse as projections for global growth in the space reach trillions of dollars

A state-backed group in China has added more companies to its committee focused on developing the metaverse, reports said Wednesday. State-owned China Mobile started the committee that's working on creating standards and discussing technology projects for the emerging industry. The committee's membership of companies and individuals has increased to 112.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Australia ends travel ban for fully vaccinated travellers

Australia has unlocked its frontiers. After almost two years of near-total closure to tourists, business travellers and family visitors, most of the nation opened to fully vaccinated arrivals from overseas at midnight local time on Monday 21 February.But with stringent conditions for travellers, and the entire state of Western Australia off limits until next month, will the British rush back to one of their favourite destinations?The travel correspondent of The Independent, Simon Calder, was on the first foreign plane to land in the biggest city, Sydney, after the travel ban was lifted.So what exactly has changed overnight?In March 2020, as...
WORLD
Deseret News

Perspective: I’m from Canada. Don’t believe everything you hear about the trucker protests

Americans know very little about Canada. Fewer than half of Americans surveyed in 2011 knew where Canada’s capital is (hint: it’s Ottawa), and two-thirds acknowledged they learned next to nothing about Canada’s history in school. (Truth be told, it’s not as interesting as America’s). In another study, nearly 40% of American eighth-graders thought Canada’s government was a dictatorship.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy