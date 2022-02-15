Will Patrick Daley Thompson serve time in prison after being convicted of tax fraud?
Jason Meisner , Chicago Tribune Reporter covering the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse and criminal justice issues in Chicago, joins John Williams to talk about Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson being convicted of tax fraud.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
