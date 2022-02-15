ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Will Patrick Daley Thompson serve time in prison after being convicted of tax fraud?

By Pete Zimmerman
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0y99_0eFb26PB00

Jason Meisner , Chicago Tribune Reporter covering the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse and criminal justice issues in Chicago, joins John Williams to talk about Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson being convicted of tax fraud.

