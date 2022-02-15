ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Learning the Lessons of Black History

Fort Bend Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFebruary is Black History Month. Why do we need Black History Month? Why don't we set aside special occasions to observe the history of other ethnicities in our country?. My answer to this question is that Black history tells a uniquely important story in our nation. It is a story that...

www.fbherald.com

hiphopnc.com

An Indiana School Appears To Be Allowing Parents To Exempt Their Children From Black History Month Lessons

Apparently, the education system in Indiana is struggling with its honoring of Black History Month. Just Tuesday, we reported about a teacher in Indianapolis who thought it was a good idea to create a BHM assignment that involved having students draw pictures of Black people picking cotton. Now, it appears that another educator is giving parents the option of exempting their children from participating in BHM-related lessons altogether. Obviously, this is an excuse for white parents who think BHM is critical race theory to shelter their children in white purity and keep them away from learning evil in school. And by “evil,” I mean “all things Black history and white fragility-inducing.”
HuffingtonPost

Gov. Who Signed Anti-Trans Bill Stumped On Why LGBTQ+ People Are Depressed

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R), who recently signed a law cracking down on transgender athletes, was stumped Thursday when asked why she thinks nearly 90% of her state’s LGBTQ+ community reported dealing with anxiety or depression. “I don’t know,” Noem told a reporter who confronted her with the...
blavity.com

Rep. Cori Bush Delivered An Eloquent Black History Lesson On The House Floor: 'We're Going To Tell The Truth Today'

Rep. Cori Bush gave an impassioned speech about the history of the country on the House floor as a large photo depicting a lynching stood behind her. Bush launched into a history lesson for Republican policymakers who have been attempting to downplay the current and present displays of racism in the United States, The Independent reports.
Deseret News

Perspective: I’m from Canada. Don’t believe everything you hear about the trucker protests

Americans know very little about Canada. Fewer than half of Americans surveyed in 2011 knew where Canada’s capital is (hint: it’s Ottawa), and two-thirds acknowledged they learned next to nothing about Canada’s history in school. (Truth be told, it’s not as interesting as America’s). In another study, nearly 40% of American eighth-graders thought Canada’s government was a dictatorship.
TIME

How Eleanor Roosevelt Worked to Stop Her Husband Approving Japanese Internment Camps During World War II

In the aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, rumors of sabotage and imminent further attacks found fertile ground in the minds of a nervous American public. In a press conference shortly after inspecting the damage, Secretary of the Navy Frank Knox attributed (without evidence) their precision in hitting military targets to a “fifth column” in Hawaii who had aided the enemy. Speculation and panic proliferated—fishermen aiding the Japanese navy, farmers poisoning vegetables, and strikes on power lines and other critical infrastructure.
The Independent

Voices: Banning books definitely doesn’t count as cancel culture and I don’t know why you’d say it does

I once met a woman at a yard sale who told me she was on the hunt for Sarah Palin’s book “Going Rogue.” Her goal was to buy any volume she could find. Not to collect the book as a keepsake, per se, but to take them out of circulation. At last count she owned over 100 copies. As you might have gathered, she was not a fan of the author and failed vice presidential candidate, who once claimed she could see Russia from her Alaska home.Alongside the ubiquitous John Grisham, Sue Grafton and Nora Roberts novels, dusty copies of...
