Developer Sloclap have created a new spin on the beat-em-up genre with their latest game Sifu, which sees a martial arts expert take revenge for the murder of his family.The game uses a mix of over 150 martial arts techniques to take down enemies with hand-to-hand combat, melee weaponry and counterattacks all the while exploring different areas of the city and piecing together clues about the assailants.But there’s a twist. Every time the protagonist is defeated in combat, he ages a number of years and the player must track down all of the assassins in a single lifetime.Early reviews of...

RETAIL ・ 13 DAYS AGO