LIVE UPDATES: U.S. eyes medals in freeski slopestyle, more results from Day 12 of Winter Olympics

No medal, but lots of great memories for Pembroke's Kris Horn, who helped his four-man U.S. Olympic bobsled team to a 10th-place finish at China's Yanqing National Sliding Centre this weekend. Horn, who only took up the sport in 2018 after a decorated career in track & field at both Pembroke High and UMass, was a push athlete on the sled driven by Hunter Church. The team, which also included Josh Williamson and Charlie Volker, posted a...

PEMBROKE, MA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO