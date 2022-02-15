ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Watch Brooks Koepka’s Super Bowl Commercial For Michelob Ultra

By Kevin Reid
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vHWpv_0eFaoUW200

Taking a break from social media, Brooks Koepka tried his hand at acting, with a couple of spots for Michelob Ultra during the Super Bowl.

The “Palm Beach gangster” appeared in two Michelob commercials during the big game: the first as a supporting actor in an ad starring NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and NBA star Jimmy Butler.

In the second spot, Koepka was the main star, alongside an actor playing the part of bar caddie, who golf whispered reasons why Michelob Ultra Seltzer was the drink to play.

The script:

Koepka: “So what’s the play?”

Caddie: “Alright, let’s go with Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer. It has zero sugar.”

Koepka: “Really?”

Caddie: “Yeah, and zero carbs.”

Koepka: “Zero!?”

Caddie: “Yeah, zero.”

Koepka: “Oh, really?”

Caddie: “Yeah, really.”

Koepka: “Zero?”

Caddie: “Zero. And did I mention it’s organic.”

Koepka: “Yeah, first thing you said.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘I’m so sick of it’: What Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods and PGA Tour players have said about Saudi-backed golf league

Speculation continues to to swirl surrounding the Saudi Arabia-backed Super Golf League with PGA Tour players considering their futures.There are some high-profile names flirting with the idea of defecting from golf’s biggest organisation, including Phil Mickelson and Bryson Dechambeau.But many more have categorically ruled out their involvement, including Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa.The oil state’s alternative circuit, is looking to lure players with lucrative financial offers.But the threat of lifetime bans from the PGA Tour and DP World Tour has made many reconsider. Here are the thoughts of some of the biggest names on the PGA...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Even when Patrick Reed is innocent he's still accused of cheating

Disclaimer: there is absolutely nothing in this. And yet, Patrick Reed still raised suspicions whilst playing at Riviera. Playing the Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods on the PGA Tour, Reed stepped up to hit a short pitch shot. The only questionable thing here - in my humble opinion -...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Peyton Manning
Golf Digest

Has Phil Mickelson done enough to be suspended by the PGA Tour? Experts weigh in

Phil Mickelson's association with a proposed Saudi-back golf league is many things. A financial windfall, a power play, a move spurred by misguided vengeance. But if Thursday’s report from the Fire Pit Collective is true, he’s not so much an associate of the Super Golf League as he is an architect. And that engineering could spell the end of his time with the PGA Tour.
GOLF
Hello Magazine

Simone Biles is engaged! See the heartwarming proposal and stunning ring

Congratulations are in order! Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is engaged to football player Jonathan Owens. The two athletes first met through exclusive dating app Raya right before the pandemic in 2020. Jonathan previously admitted to Texas Monthly that he didn't know who Simone was, and while that might come as a shock to some, it was actually one of the things the gymnast liked about her now fiancé.
CELEBRITIES
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods' niece Cheyenne set to have first child with fiancée

Cheyenne Woods, the niece of the legendary Tiger Woods, is expecting her first child with her fiancée Aaron Hicks of the New York Yankees. Woods uploaded a post to her 160,000 Instagram followers of her and Hicks sharing a moment together for the announcement, writing: "Surprise! 2022 is about to be a great year."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#American Football
FanSided

NASCAR advisor arrested Sunday night in Las Vegas

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara has been arrested in Las Vegas for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, whom NASCAR named their Growth and Engagement Advisor last June, has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia native was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Shailene Woodley Reportedly Sends Message on Aaron Rodgers Split With First Outing, But Not Really

CORRECTION: The post was written based on reports labeling the photos in question as new. They actually seem to be older than labeled. People weren't particularly shocked after Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways, ending their engagement after less than two years together. Although neither party has spoken publicly, Woodley was reportedly spotted doing some low-key shopping in Malibu without her engagement ring. That said, these reports seem to be incorrect and the photos in question are older than the current situation.
FOOTBALL
E! News

See Tom Brady Enjoying Retirement in New Beach Pics With Gisele Bundchen

Watch: 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks. From hitting the field to now hitting the beach. Tom Brady and his wife Giselle Bundchen were spotted on Friday, Feb. 11, walking on the beach with their dog in Costa Rica. The former football quarterback and Brazilian model were notably walking hand in hand with smiles from ear to ear. Tom sported a plain white t-shirt and grey shorts with sneakers, while Gisele wore a black tank dress with black sandals.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KATU.com

Model & Sports Broadcaster Ashley Haas

Kara and Model & Sports Broadcaster Ashley Haas chatted about the Big Game and about what you can wear to the game watching party! Click here for more information about Ashley.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Phil Mickelson Names The 1 Reason He’d Leave PGA Tour For New Golf League

On Thursday, author Alan Shipnuck posted an excerpt of his upcoming book, “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar.”. The excerpt shows a conversation he had with Phil Mickelson about the Saudi-backed Super Golf League. The league has been rumored for several years, but has recently started gaining traction.
GOLF
Golf.com

A 3-time Tour winner who lost 50 lbs weighs in on Bryson’s gains

Three-time Tour winner Scott Stallings has undergone a striking physical transformation over the last several years. The 36-year-old shed more than 50 lbs. using a combination of diet and exercise. On this week’s episode of Subpar, Stallings discussed his wellness journey with hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz, and weighed...
WORKOUTS
The Spun

PGA Tour Golfer Admits He’s Considering Saudi League

Earlier Thursday morning, a report emerged suggesting the new Saudi-backed Super Golf League has already signed 20 players. “A very prominent Tour agent tells me the Saudi plan has always been to announce once they have signed 20 players…and they just got to 20,” golf insider Alan Shipnuck reported. “A formal kick-off is now expected the week of the Players, the PGA Tour’s flagship event.”
GOLF
Pro Golf Weekly

Pro Golf Weekly

651
Followers
530
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Golf Weekly is a digital golf publication and website. The magazine is published each Monday, while the website is updated around the clock with the latest analysis and happenings from the major professional golf tours, along with travel, equipment, gear, and more.

 http://progolfweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy