Team USA showcasing diversity like never before

BEIJING — The United States figure skaters wanted their medals, and they wanted them before the Olympics were over. On Saturday, just one day before the Closing Ceremony that will wrap the Beijing Olympics, the nine members of the United States’ team skating demanded, through attorneys, that the International Olympic Committee award them, prior to the ceremony, the silver medals they earned earlier in the Olympics. The team took the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ad hoc committee.
