Norway's Tandrevold leaving Olympics after biathlon finish line collapse

England were held to a goalless draw by an organised Spain side in the second round of fixtures in the Arnold Clark Cup.After a 1-1 draw against Canada in the opening round, England went into the game looking to make a mark against a Spain side built around a core of players from Champions League winners Barcelona.Sarina Wiegman made eight changes from the Canada clash and the Lionesses kept Spain quiet for the most part, but also struggled to impose themselves on the match.There were just five shots on target in the 90 minutes and neither was able to break...

SPORTS ・ 34 MINUTES AGO