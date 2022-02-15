ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE UPDATES: U.S. eyes medals in freeski slopestyle, more results from Day 12 of Winter Olympics

Patriot Ledger

Pembroke's Kris Horn helps U.S. four-man bobsled team finish 10th at Olympic Games

No medal, but lots of great memories for Pembroke's Kris Horn, who helped his four-man U.S. Olympic bobsled team to a 10th-place finish at China's Yanqing National Sliding Centre this weekend. Horn, who only took up the sport in 2018 after a decorated career in track & field at both Pembroke High and UMass, was a push athlete on the sled driven by Hunter Church. The team, which also included Josh Williamson and Charlie Volker, posted a...
PEMBROKE, MA
UPI News

Britain defeats Japan for gold medal in women's curling

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Britain won the gold medal in the women's curling event after defeating Japan by a score of 10-3 at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday. It was the first time the country won a gold medal in curling since 2002 when Rhona Martin skipped her team to a win in Salt Lake City.
WORLD

