LIVE UPDATES: U.S. eyes medals in freeski slopestyle, more results from Day 12 of Winter Olympics

Here are livestream links and clips from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Video above: Here's How Much Winter Olympic Athletes Get From Their Country For Taking Home the Gold. Feb. 19 Olympics Livestream Links. 2:30 p.m. -- NBC Daytime Show. 8 p.m. -- NBC Primetime Show. Feb. 20 Olympics...
The Olympic figure skating program at the Beijing Games probably won't be remembered for the soaring performances of American gold medalist Nathan Chen, French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron or the Chinese pairs team of Sui Wenjing and Han Cong.
No medal, but lots of great memories for Pembroke's Kris Horn, who helped his four-man U.S. Olympic bobsled team to a 10th-place finish at China's Yanqing National Sliding Centre this weekend.
Horn, who only took up the sport in 2018 after a decorated career in track & field at both Pembroke High and UMass, was a push athlete on the sled driven by Hunter Church. The team, which also included Josh Williamson and Charlie Volker, posted a...
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Britain won the gold medal in the women's curling event after defeating Japan by a score of 10-3 at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday. It was the first time the country won a gold medal in curling since 2002 when Rhona Martin skipped her team to a win in Salt Lake City.
Eileen Gu won gold in the freeskiing halfpipe at the Winter Olympics on Friday, raising her medal count to a record-breaking three in Beijing. She is the first freestyle skier to capture three medals at the same Games ― two gold, one silver. Gu, born in San Francisco but...
A new panel ruling just upheld the Olympic Committee’s decision to withhold medals from the U.S figure skating team following a doping scandal that’s rocked the world of Ice Skating. The decision, made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), means that the team won’t get their medals by the time the Olympics end.
Comments / 0