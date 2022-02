We all have our own annual milestones that coax us out of horticultural hibernation, kicking off a flurry of plans for the year to come. For me, it’s taking down the Chinese New Year decorations at the start of February. Partly because it is, of course, a spring festival all about new beginnings, and partly because – like Christmas – it is so bound up in nostalgia, which I think is an intrinsic part of how we all garden.

