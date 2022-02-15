ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Supervisors approve vote centers, e-poll books for Pima County elections

By Mary Glen Hatcher mhatcher@gvnews.com
Green Valley News and Sun
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting in August and November, Pima County voters will cast ballots at vote centers and check in with e-poll books, joining a majority of Arizona counties who also use the elections technology. The Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the changes in separate 4-1 votes Tuesday, which will allow...

KOLD-TV

New way of voting may be coming to Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on whether to adopt “vote centers’' to help speed up the voting process and give voters more options. Vote centers are used in several Arizona counties, including Maricopa County, but state lawmakers are...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County mask mandate extension vote set for Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote whether to extend its mask mandate for another month, until the end of March. The mandate, which was passed in early December as the omicron variant was ramping up, was always meant to be temporary until the number of cases dropped.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
12NewsNow

Jefferson County officials approve purchase of new voting machines in hopes of protecting integrity of future elections

BEAUMONT, Texas — By the time the November election rolls around Jefferson County voters may notice some changes at your local polling locations. Jefferson County commissioners voted to approve the purchase of the new auditable voting machines. County officials see this as a significant step in protecting the integrity...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
WDVM 25

Washington County Board of Elections to vote on alternate early voting location

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — More changes may be coming to Washington County’s early voting locations and polling places ahead of the primary elections. The Washington County Board of Elections is considering moving from the current alternate early voting location from the Hagerstown Regional Airport fire station to the Maugansville Ruritan Club. The board says […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Killeen Daily Herald

Bell County revises early voting polling place list

Bell County officials revised the early voting polling places for the March 1 primary election — eliminating a Killeen location that would have offered the city a third site to cast early ballots. On Monday, county officials said the Killeen Senior Center at Lion Club Park, 1700 E. Stan...
BELL COUNTY, TX
Herald-Dispatch

Cabell County increases pay for poll workers ahead of primary election

HUNTINGTON — Election season is underway in Cabell County. As the 2022 election cycle begins, the Cabell County Commission approved increased pay of $25 for poll workers. According to the resolution, which was approved during the commission’s Thursday meeting, poll workers can receive $200 for working Election Day and $50 for training.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
News On 6

Oklahomans Prepare To Head To The Polls For Local Elections, Bond Votes

Elections are scheduled for Tuesday in 64 of Oklahoma's 77 counties. 38 school districts have bonds on the ballot—with millions of dollars on the line. While the Oklahoma City Mayoral election is the most talked about race, Doug Sanderson, secretary of the Oklahoma County Election Board, says there are also other important races to look out for.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
DeSoto Times Today

County approves two new polling locations in Hernando

Voters in Hernando will have two new locations to cast their ballot in the June primary election. DeSoto County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal by the Election Commission to open polling locations at Colonial Hills Church and the library at Hernando Hills Elementary School. The old location was at...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
KGLO News

Cerro Gordo supervisors approve new supervisor districts on a 2-1 vote

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today on a two-to-one vote approved the redistricting plan for the new supervisors districts starting in 2023. The Legislative Services Agency took over the creation of new county supervisors districts across Iowa to correlate with a new state law. The new First District will include all of Mason City’s Third Ward, Ward Two Precinct Two, and Ward Four Precincts Two and Three. The new Second District includes the communities of Clear Lake, Ventura, Burchinal, Portland, Rockwell, Swaledale, Thornton, Meservey and Dougherty and their surrounding areas; while District Three includes the rest of Mason City not in the First District as well as the communities of Rock Falls and Plymouth, and the Falls and Lime Creek-Mason North townships.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
Houston Chronicle

Montgomery County approves polling locations for new precincts

Montgomery County commissioners approved several new election day polling sites for the March 1 primary after a slight redistricting to the precinct last year and construction other locations. According to information from Election Central, polling precinct 21 will now use Conroe High School Ninth Grade Campus, 400 Sgt Ed Holcomb...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
WJBF

Vote over Lincoln County polling places rescheduled

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A meeting to decide if Lincoln County will limit polling locations has been cancelled. The vote was supposed to take place Wednesday, February 9th. It would be on whether or not to downsize the number of voting sites from 7 to 3. Related Stories: Lincoln County to vote on controversial […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, GA

