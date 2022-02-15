Supervisors approve vote centers, e-poll books for Pima County elections

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today on a two-to-one vote approved the redistricting plan for the new supervisors districts starting in 2023. The Legislative Services Agency took over the creation of new county supervisors districts across Iowa to correlate with a new state law. The new First District will include all of Mason City’s Third Ward, Ward Two Precinct Two, and Ward Four Precincts Two and Three. The new Second District includes the communities of Clear Lake, Ventura, Burchinal, Portland, Rockwell, Swaledale, Thornton, Meservey and Dougherty and their surrounding areas; while District Three includes the rest of Mason City not in the First District as well as the communities of Rock Falls and Plymouth, and the Falls and Lime Creek-Mason North townships.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO